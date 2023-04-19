When Aries Spears defended Michael Jordan for rejecting Chamillionaire's request for a photo and asking $15000 for an autograph

Michael Jordan became extremely popular during his playing years, and even celebrities wanted a piece of the NBA legend. However, Jordan sometimes failed to bring forth his best behavior during such interactions.

He once went on to charge a particular for an autograph. The person asking for the autograph was former American rapper Chamillionaire, who had asked Jordan for a picture as well.

American comedian Aries Spears shared his thoughts on the way Michael Jordan acted at the time. He felt that Jordan's behavior was wrong and even said that he would've felt heartbroken had the comedian been on the receiving end of Jordan's poor response.

However, Spears still defended his idol and pointed out that he could've been having a bad day at the time.

Taking a closer look at the time Michael Jordan rejected Chamillionaire

Michael Jordan's glory days

Many basketball fans consider Michael Jordan to be the best basketball player of all time. However, his personality is not as highly regarded as his basketball skills. Jordan is known for being an aloof individual, particularly on the court.

During his playing years, Jordan acquired a substantial number of fans, including rapper Chamillionaire, who considered Jordan a childhood hero. Chamillionaire had the opportunity to meet Jordan and requested an autograph and photo with him, as mentioned previously in the article.

Unfortunately, Jordan reportedly rejected the request and told Chamillionaire to buy an MJ jersey for $15,000 in exchange for a photo with him. The experience disheartened Chamillionaire, and he lost his admiration for Jordan.

Jordan's competitive attitude was an excellent quality of his. However, it also showed his ugly side, ie his frustration. He would often trash-talk his teammates and others for failing to keep up with him, which made it a tedious task to be in his close quarters.

In some instances, Jordan even resorted to physically hurting his teammates if they didn't understand his viewpoint. It's understandable why fans like Chamillionaire, who once idolized him, would lose faith in Jordan.

A majority of MJ's poor actions went under the scanner since he lived before the age of the internet. With the voice of the general public now being heard far and wide, there is a possibility that MJ could have been exposed to public shame had he pulled such antics in today's generation.

