When is Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5? Updated schedule after Luka Doncic and co steal Game 2

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are one of three teams in the first round to win Game 2 on the road along with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. That means the Mavericks guaranteed at least a Game 5 at the Crypto.com Arena. When is Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers series?

Doncic led the Mavs to a 96-93 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday. He finished with 32 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Kyrie Irving contributed 23 points and six boards, while P.J. Washington added 18 points and six rebounds.

The series is tied at 1-1 heading into Games 3 and 4 at the Americans Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Mavs have homecourt advantage and will need to take care of business if they want to boost their chances of moving to the next round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA only released the schedule for Games 1 to 4 before the start of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Now that the Mavs won Game 2, there's an updated schedule for at least until Game 7 of their series against the LA Clippers.

Here's the updated schedule:

Game Date and Time/Results TV Details Location Game 1

April 21

Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

ABC

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Game 2 April 23

Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

TNT Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Game 3 April 26, 8:00 PM ET ESPN American Airlines Center, Dallas

Game 4 April 28, 3:30 PM ET ABC American Airlines Center, Dallas

Game 5 May 1, 10:00 PM ET TNT Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Game 6* May 3, TBD TBD American Airlines Center, Dallas

Game 7* May 5, TBD TBD Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles



* - If necessary | TBD - To be determined

Luka Doncic has no problem with physical plays in the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks are 0-2 against the LA Clippers in their first two playoff matchups in the Luka Doncic era.

Doncic might have dominated the Clippers individually, but the Mavs failed to secure a series win. That's why their Game 2 victory was huge, especially with the way the game is called this postseason.

In his postgame interview, Doncic shared that he has no problem with getting fewer foul calls due to the physical nature of the playoffs. He just wants the officials to be fair on both sides and let them play basketball.

"For sure, it's more physical. They're not calling that many fouls. They're just letting us play, which is fine. It's gotta be the same on both ends. But I think it's fine. They're letting us play. It's a lot more hits in there," Doncic said.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic still cooking the Clippers in the postseason

In 13 games against the LA Clippers in the playoffs, Luka Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Doncic is still cooking the Clippers in their third matchup in five postseasons. He's averaging 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the first two games. He's struggling with his shot, at 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point area.

The Clippers have no answer for "Luka Magic," and it doesn't help that they also have to worry about Kyrie Irving. It's the first time in three postseasons where the Mavs have a legitimate second option on offense behind Doncic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback