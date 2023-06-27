When did Derrick Rose win MVP? Finding out more about the youngest-ever MVP in NBA history

After being drafted No. 1 by his hometown Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft, Derrick Rose quickly went on to make history.

In just his third season (2010-11), Rose led the Bulls to the best record in the NBA (62-20) while taking home league MVP. He did so behind averages of 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game on 44.5% shooting over 81 games.

The star point guard was just 22 years of age when he received the award, making him the youngest MVP in league history. He slightly edged out Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who also won the award at the age of 22 (1968-69 season).

Rose finished with a whopping 113 out of a possible 121 first-place votes, making him a near-unanimous MVP. The only other players to receive first-place votes were fellow superstars Dwight Howard (3), LeBron James (4) and Kobe Bryant (1). Howard finished as runner-up to Rose with 643 total points to Rose’s 1,182.

The 2010-11 season marked the peak of his career as he unfortunately went on to deal with numerous injuries that compromised his athletic ability. The star point guard only played 39 games in the 2011-12 season before missing the entire 2012-13 season due to a torn ACL.

He has yet to average at least 20 points per game since 2012.

Rose has since bounced around the league, playing for five different franchises. This includes the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. He has career averages of 17.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 0.8 steals and 0.8 3pg on 45.6% shooting over 14 seasons.

Derrick Rose on winning the 2011 MVP

Former Chicago Bulls star point guard Derrick Rose

Upon winning the 2011 MVP, Derrick Rose recalled his comments from the Chicago Bulls’ media day the previous September.

Rose had questioned why people thought he couldn’t win the award. The star point guard said that he asked that as he knew how much work he had put in in the offseason. He added that he just wanted to prove himself.

“Back in training camp when I said I wanted to be MVP, I wasn't trying to be cocky at all,” Rose said.

“I knew that I put a lot of hard work in over the summer in the offseason, and I just wanted to push myself.”

Rose notably became the first Chicago Bulls player to win the MVP award since the legendary Michael Jordan. Jordan famously won five MVPs, with his most recent coming in 1998.

However, Rose wasn’t ready to compare himself to Jordan just yet.

“I'm not even touching that man right there,” Rose said.

“I'm far away from him. If anything, it would be great to be close to him. This is a different team, a different era.”

