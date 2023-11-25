When is Draymond Green coming back? Looking at Warriors star's return after suspension

Last weekend, Draymond Green was suspended five games for his role in a physical altercation between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Here is a look at when the former Defensive Player of the Year will be able to return.

Draymond Green was suspended for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold while attempting to break up a scuffle. Due to his actions and past reckless actions, the league had no choice but to suspend him multiple games.

Over the past week, Green has surved the entirety of his suspension. With five games passing, he is now eligible to make his return to action. The Golden State Warriors played on Friday night, but now enjoy a handful of days off.

The next time the Warriors are in action is Tuesday, November 28th. Green will be eligible to return in that matchup with De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

Losing Draymond Green for five games was a tough blow for the Warriors as they were already having a shaky start to the season. Currently, the sit in tenth place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 8-9.

How did the Golden State Warriors perform during Draymond Green's suspension?

The Golden State Warriors managed to stay competitive without Draymond Green, but still had a losing record during his suspension. In total, they finished with a record of 2-3.

In their first game without the All-Star forward, they suffered a loss at the hands of rookie sesensation Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. These teams squared off again a few days later, with OKC taking another vicotry in overtime.

Golden State's first win came on Monday against the red-hot Houston Rockets. Steph Curry led the charge with 32 points, but Klay Thompson (20 points) and Dario Saric (18 points) were among the other key standouts.

Following a loss to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors picked up a win Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs. This victory was crucial for them, as it was part of the NBA in-season tournament.

Curry again put together a strong performance in the win. He connecting on seven three-pointers en route to finishing with a game-high 35 points. Saric also impressed off the bench again, notching 20 points in 26 minutes. As for the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

With Green soon to be back in the lineup, Golden State will look to continue their momentum in hopes of getting their season back ont track.