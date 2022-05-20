"When we did the dunk contest Michael, myself, Dr. J... They wanted to know who the best was" - Dominique Wilkins on the solutions to fix the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was terrible, and some have called it the worst ever. "The Human Highlight Film" and one of the greatest dunkers of all time in Dominique Wilkins believes he has the solution to fix the contest and brighten up the All-Star Saturday night.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Wilkins discussed a couple of topics, including Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The Hall of Famer was asked if there was any solution to improve the fading competion and he said:

"Until you get star athletes, your best players who are athletic, to get in the dunk contest, it takes a lot from it. You don't have that same pop, that same energy. When we did the dunk contest Michael (Jordan), myself, Dr. J (Julius Erving), Larry Nance, Spud (Webb) and all these other guys, guys who won. They wanted to know who the best was. That's why we did it," Wilkins said.

The two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner added that current superstars should not be afraid to join and perform. Wilkins pointed out that him and Michael Jordan battling it out in 1988 showed that the contest can be timeless. It's been more than 30 years since that happened and people are still talking about it.

"I think guys look it the wrong way. Guys said, 'I don't want to get in it because maybe it affect my legacy.' People always going to look and see you lost.

"Michael Jordan and I, dunk contest 30 some years ago, the fact that people still talking about it. They didn't care who won. It wasn't really about who won and lost. It was two great players matching each other's will in a contest that was for the fans," Wilkins said.

How bad was the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

Jalen Green participated in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Many fans and analysts have called the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest the worst ever. Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks and Juan Toscano-Anderson had a few good dunks, with a lot of bad ones.

No player got a perfect score of 50, with Toppin getting the highest score of the night at 47. The Knicks star received the score for his final dunk in the finals. He went on to win the contest against Toscano-Anderson, who scored 39 and 30 in his final two dunks.

Fans were unhappy with the new rule in which the participants have three attempts to make a successful dunk. The additional rule of the participants not taking full control of the ball and not being called an attempt made it worse and the absence of a shot clock did not help.

NBA legends Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade called for the 3-Point Shootout to be the main event of the All-Star Saturday night instead of the dunk contest. Wade also had a parting shot at the of the broadcast.

Jennifer X. Williams @JenXperience Dwyane Wade: "This dunk contest right here... was a solid 6." Dwyane Wade: "This dunk contest right here... was a solid 6." https://t.co/qmEUuBcI7T

