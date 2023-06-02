When is Game 2 of NBA Finals 2023? Date, time, results so far and more

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will be on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The second game of the series will still be held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. ABC will air the game on national TV starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The two-day break will be much-needed for the Heat, who was dragged by the Boston Celtics to a seven-game series. Denver had a nine-day wait before the series opener while Miami had a quick turnaround of two days.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



Sleep tight, Wuggets Wation Got the job done tonight, onto Game 2.Sleep tight, Wuggets Wation Got the job done tonight, onto Game 2. Sleep tight, Wuggets Wation 💤 https://t.co/KnlVnFEuYT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mile High City is 5,280 feet above sea level, a fact that is drilled into the minds of opponents when they’re moving around the metropolis. The same reminder is painted on the Nuggets' home floor to put even more pressure on visiting teams who are not familiar with the sometimes lung-crushing altitude.

The Heat could use the days between Games 1 and 2 to figure out how to stop the Denver Nuggets' offense. Nikola Jokic took just five shots entering the third quarter but Denver still had full control of the game. The two-time MVP, however, scored 12 points in the pivotal period to lead the Nuggets to their first win in NBA Finals history.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James as the only players in the last 25 years with 10 points & 10 assists in any half of an NBA Finals game.



James did it in his 42nd Finals game.



Jokic did it in his 1st. Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James as the only players in the last 25 years with 10 points & 10 assists in any half of an NBA Finals game. James did it in his 42nd Finals game.Jokic did it in his 1st. https://t.co/VZKy7uFQps

The “Joker” was more than a willing passer, allowing Aaron Gordon, who was usually matched up against smaller defenders to dominate the paint. “AG” was 7-9 in the first half. Jokic already had 10 points and 10 assists after the first 24 minutes of Game 1.

Jamal Murray, who has raised his level of play dramatically in the NBA playoffs, got going as well. He finished with 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Jokic and Murray combined for 24 assists and were responsible for 87 of the Nuggets' 104 points.

Also read: “It’s too easy for him”- Nuggets fans rave about Nikola Jokic who drops another triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Miami Heat need to find their legs in the NBA Finals

Except for Bam Adebayo, everyone on the Miami Heat roster seemed a step too slow. Jimmy Butler had a sluggish performance, finishing with 13 points, the lowest in this year’s playoffs. He did have seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. It wasn’t the kind of performance that basketball fans have come to expect from Miami’s leader.

Caleb Martin, who nearly won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, was 1-7. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson combined to hit 1-14 from behind the arc. The Heat didn’t look like they had their legs under them.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT 4th quarter comeback fell short



Back for Game 2 on Sunday 4th quarter comeback fell shortBack for Game 2 on Sunday https://t.co/hk0C5El8si

Miami started the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run. They eventually cut down the deficit to nine points with a little over three minutes left in the game. The Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic leading the way, just had an answer to their every rally.

Game 2 on Sunday will be a big test to see if the Miami Heat have already acclimated to the Denver Nuggets’ unseen advantage.

Also read: “Heat gonna get swept” - NBA fans react to Denver Nuggets taking Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Poll : 0 votes