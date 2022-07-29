“When you a get a nickname with somebody else, Batman and Robin, Splash Brothers, don’t break it up” - NBA analyst believes Klay Thompson should take less money to stay with the Warriors

It was an impressive year for Golden State Warriors star wing Klay Thompson. After suffering numerous setbacks during his previous rehabilitation, Thompson finally made his long-awaited return. Although it took some time to knock the rust off, Thompson played a big role in helping the Warriors to another NBA championship.

Although Thompson and the Warriors won the title, there's still plenty of work left to be done. Thompson will now have a full offseason to get ready, instead of trying to bounce back from a previous injury. With one of the strongest rosters in the league, Golden State will be eager to put together another championship run.

Golden State will have to keep an eye on the future, as the team is already strapped for cap space. On "The Herd," analyst Colin Cowherd said Thompson should eventually want to take less if it means that he would stay with the Golden State Warriors.

"He's the perfect partner for Steph, and Steph is the perfect partner for him," Cowherd said. "He is really valuable to this team, but I don't think he has a ton of market value. ... If I was Klay Thompson, I'd take less. ... When you a get a nickname with somebody else, Batman and Robin, Splash Brothers, don’t break it up.”

Klay Thompson looks to keep momentum going with Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson at the 2022 NBA Finals, Game 6

It was a long road back to the basketball court for Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Although the Warriors were strategic with his minutes, Thompson still showed flashes of being the lethal scoring option he was in the past. After managing to stay healthy throughout the season, Thompson will look to hit the ground running for the upcoming year.

Golden State secured another championship last year with its impressive Finals performance against the Boston Celtics.

With a number of players set to have big contracts, it could be the beginning of an uncertain future for many.

For now, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors will have their eyes set on defending their NBA title.

The sharpshooting wing averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year. He shot 42.9%, including 38.5% from 3-point range. Thompson, the No. 11 pick in 2011, will turn 33 in February.

