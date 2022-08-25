"When he’s healthy, no one in basketball can guard him" - Former NFL player comments on Anthony Davis, asserts only durable players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James can be called superstars

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James personified greatness and longevity

LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant are two of the most consistent greats the NBA has ever seen. “King James” has played at a high level for 19 seasons and is still going strong, while the “Black Mamba” retired after two decades at the top of his game.

Former NFL player Ephraim Salaam said that for a player to be called a superstar, he must perform at a high level for a long period of time.

On "The Odd Couple podcast," he said that many talented players shouldn’t be called superstars because their level ebbs from season to season.

“We need to see it [greatness]. Kobe played for 20 years. You got to see it every year, through pain, injury, anything. LeBron’s going on year 100! You got to see it!"

"That’s like asking me, ‘Is Anthony Davis a superstar?’ We don’t get to see it enough! When he’s healthy, no one in basketball can guard him. Am I lying? He can do anything.”

NBALakersReport @NBALakersReport



Please just enjoy the moment from now on and let the greatness of Kobe Bryant live on 🏽 and LeBron James continue to live.



#GOATs I don't wanna hear anyone debate on Kobe versus LeBron anymore...Please just enjoy the moment from now on and let the greatness of Kobe Bryant live on🏽 and LeBron James continue to live.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James’ teammate with the LA Lakers, has only played at least 75 games in a season twice in his 10-year career. Several former players, such as Kevin Garnett, have expressed frustration at AD’s seeming lack of discipline and fitness.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Kevin Garnett to Anthony Davis:



“You should be MVP of the league one time. Get in the lab and get yo s— together.”



(via KG Certified Podcast)

According to Salaam, Irving should be a superstar, but he's missed too much time.

“Look, man. Kyrie is a tremendous player. Imagine if we could have gotten to see Kyrie Irving play basketball consistently. Imagine the conversation we would be having right now.”

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving Nets career:



103 — Games played

103 — Games played
123 — Games missed

Like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving has lacked consistency. “Uncle Drew” has played at least 75 games in a season once in the last 11 years. He has missed more games than he has played over the last three seasons and his off-court antics have often overshadowed his performances.

Work ethic and drive separate Kobe Bryant and LeBron James from the rest of the pack

NBA All-Star Game 2016

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James had the upper hand over most other players because of their drive to excel through relentless hard work.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via kingjames/IG)



LeBron James may be spending $1.5M a year on his physique, but it does not go without his own hard work and discipline

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James rose to great levels because they believed that talent alone would not cut it. If some of today’s most skilled players can emulate their work ethic and drive, there will be no debate about their superstar status.

💪🏼Z-strength💯 @ZStrength3



“I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”



Quote of the day
"I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses."
–Kobe Bryant

