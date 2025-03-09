There may be a significant age gap between Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving but the two NBA stars have developed a close relationship over the last few years.

Irving, a veteran player with a 14-year NBA career, understands well the highs and lows that come with being a professional, especially for young players. Following the Memphis Grizzlies win over Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the 25-year-old Morant opened up about the support he has received from Irving.

"Some of the times when I got in trouble, he was a guy that reached out and talked to me. He even went on live and talked publicly about me in a positive way," said Morant.

Speaking with DallasHoopsJournal.com, the Grizzlies star revealed that he was grateful to Irving for standing up for him during a difficult period in his career.

"In a time where pretty much the whole world is talking down on you, and you have somebody to lift you up. He has always been that guy for me," said Morant.

Following an incredible two-year run with Murray State, Ja Morant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft. He went on to have a sensational rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Ja Morant has evolved into one of the league's most exciting young talents, recording a career-best 27.4 points per game in the 2022 season.

However, injuries, along with a controversial incident that saw Morant get suspended by the league for flashing a gun on Instagram, hampered the guard's progress, and limited his time on the court during the 2023-24 season.

Currently, it is Irving who finds himself sidelined after suffering a torn ACL against the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 3. Morant knows personally how hard it can be to watch from the bench with an injury, and made it a point to wish Irving a quick return to health.

"Just hoping he gets a speedy recovery and gets back to what he loves doing," added Morant.

Ja Morant starting to return to his best following injury struggles

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Ja Morant was outstanding in his team's 122-111 win over the Mavericks on Saturday, reminding basketball fans around the globe just how special he can be when he is at his best. The South Carolina native finished with a team-high 31 points and eight assists.

Following the game, Morant spoke about his performance and how it feels to be back on the court.

"A little bit of Ja, the old Ja," said Morant per ESPN. "Yeah, so it was nice to see some baskets go down."

Morant has shown some glimpses of what made him one of the top prospects in his draft class. This season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steal over 39 games.

