“When I seen how much money he signed for, you’re goddamn right I did” - LeBron James says Tom Brady’s deal with Fox has made him consider a TV career, says he wants to stay around the game

LeBron James talked about pondering becoming a TV personality after he retires from the league due to seeing the amount of Tom Brady’s deal with Fox.

LeBron James considering his own TV career

When asked if seeing the Tom Brady deal go through made him consider a similar career after his time in the NBA, LeBron James answered:

“When I seen how much money he signed for, you’re goddamn right I did.”

James has made it known that he has at least two years left in the league many times in the past year. But what is new information is his desire to own his own basketball team in Las Vegas.

James was asked why he would want to become a TV personality, to which he replied:

“I mean, one, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport and still be around the game. I wanna stay around the game for sure, forever. One, I’m letting people know I’m still engaged. I’m a fan of the game, I’m engaged in the game and I care about our sport.”

James has had one of the largest footprints on the NBA since he started. Even Michael Jordan took a few years in the league to get warm, but when James joined, everyone expected greatness. And he delivered.

It makes sense that James would want to stay around the sport. His love for basketball is obviously insurmountable, and he has always had an impact in growing the game.

James elaborated on his knowledge of the game and how that could help the league continue to grow even after he leaves:

“I know everything about our sport, like, literally. Like, I know everything that goes on with our sport, and I wanna continue to help our sport grow. … I wanna own a team.”

“The King” planning to stick around the league makes perfect sense. LeBron has been involved with basketball his entire life and has a great deal of knowledge he can give back to future players.

James' son, Bronny, will possibly join the league in 2024. LeBron will likely be affiliated with the league through his son whether he chooses to stay a prominent personality or not.

James is happy in the headlines and acknowledges the attention he gets from the media. Wanting to stay relevant while contributing to the youth of the league and overall growth of the sport is a very James thing to do.

