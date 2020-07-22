'When I'm back at 100%, you'll know' - Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook issues an ominous warning to the league on day 1 of practice

Houston Rockets' superstar Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA's quarantine protocol and will rejoin the team in practice today. This news comes as a great relief to Houston Rockets fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Brodie.

Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA’s quarantine protocol and will practice with the Rockets today, per source. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 22, 2020

Today Russell Westbrook spoke to the media at a press conference. He firstly said that he was thankful and blessed to be healthy. He spoke about his physical condition saying:

"Before I had to quarantine, I was in pretty good shape, so I should be alright.... I've been at home, trying to be productive. I was trying to stay active and do as much conditioning as I could."

Russell Westbrook had not traveled with the Houston Rockets to the NBA bubble since he contracted the coronavirus. Now that he is back and healthy, we can expect the Houston Rockets to be galvanized by the return of their superstar. Being an insanely competitive player, there is no doubt that Westbrook will be in great shape and raring to go. In fact, he shot out a subtle warning to the league saying:

"When I'm back at 100%, you'll know."

When asked about his plans to play in the upcoming scrimmages, the Houston Rockets guard had this to say:

"I don't have a feel for whether I can make a layup at this point. I've gotta start there, and then I'll work my way from there."

Russell Westbrook on his status for Friday, and whether he plans to play:



"I don't have a feel for whether I can make a layup at this point. [laughs] I've gotta start there, and then I'll work my way from there." #Rockets — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) July 22, 2020

Russell Westbrook also opened up about his experience with the deadly coronavirus saying that he did not suffer from any dangerous symptoms and only had a stuffy nose while he quarantined at home.

Advertisement

Also Read: LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley leaves NBA bubble due to personal emergency

Houston Rockets' coach speaks about the NBA bubble arena and addresses Russell Westbrook's plans

Houston Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni

Houston Rockets' Coach D'Antoni had high praise for the NBA bubble arenas while he spoke to the media at today's press conference saying:

"I think people are going to be really be surprised by the quality of the games on TV. They walked us through some of it, and it's mind blowing."

Coach Mike D'Antoni spoke about Russell Westbrook's availability for the upcoming scrimmages saying:

"We'll wait the next two practices to see where he is. Whatever he wants is cool. He knows his body. I'm hoping he will play, but I'm not for sure, and I'm okay if he doesn't."

The Houston Rockets have their first scrimmage scheduled on Friday, July 24th, against the Toronto Raptors. Russell Westbrook has over a week to prepare himself for the restart of the season. It is unclear whether he will play during the scrimmages but the his availability for the season has boosted the Houston Rockets' chances to win the title this year.

Also Read: LA Lakers star Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay in NBA bubble; JR happy to be playing with LeBron again