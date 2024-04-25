When is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5? Updated schedule after Tyrese Haliburton and Co steal Game 2

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 25, 2024 13:34 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers
When is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5?

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers ensured that there will be at least a Game 5 in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam was simply fantastic in the Pacers' 125-108 win over the Bucks in Game 2, but when is Game 5 of the Pacers-Bucks series?

Siakam dropped 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Pacers even their series 1-1 against Milwaukee. They head into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a homecourt advantage and a chance to go up 3-1 if they win Games 3 and 4.

The Bucks are in deep trouble, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo won't get cleared to play. They will have to rely on Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to step up and extend the series to open the door for Antetokounmpo's potential return.

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks came out of the gate in Game 1 to dominate the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard was also fantastic in Game 2, but no other player stepped up to help him prevent Indiana from stealing homecourt advantage. The only good news for Milwaukee is that there will at least be a Game 5 at the Fiserv Forum.

Here's the updated schedule for the Pacers-Bucks series:

GameDate and Time/ResultTV DetailsLocation
Game 1
April 21,
Bucks 109, Pacers 94		TNT
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Game 2April 23
Pacers 125, Bucks 108		NBA TVFiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Game 3April 26, 5:30 PM ETESPNGainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
Game 4April 28, 7:00 PM ETTNTGainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
Game 5*April 30, TBDTBDFiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Game 6*May 2, TBDTBDGainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
Game 7*May 4, TBDTNTFiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 schedule scenarios

Unlike the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers matchup, the Game 5 schedule of the Indiana Pacers series against the Milwaukee Bucks is still up in the air.

It will depend on other playoff matchups and if they will have a Game 5. The only sure information is Game 5 will be on April 30, Tuesday.

Here are some of the scenarios and potential schedule for Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks series (h/t IndyStar):

  • April 30, Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers all have Game 5s.
  • April 30, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on TNT if Sixers-Knicks and Magic-Cavaliers are playing Game 5s.
  • April 30, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Sixers-Knicks and Suns-Timberwolves are playing Game 5s.
  • April 30, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers are playing Game 5s.
  • April 30, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT if Suns-Timberwolves has a Game 5.
  • April 30, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT if no other series has a Game 5 besides Pacers-Bucks.
The Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers series are all 2-0 in favor of the higher seeds. The Sixers have a chance to extend the series, given how close Games 1 and 2 in New York are.

Meanwhile, the Suns-Timberwolves might be over based on how Phoenix is playing in the first two games. If Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can't get it going, there might not be at least a Game 5.

Finally, the Magic-Cavaliers is tougher to predict given Orlando's inexperience. They could find their rhythm at home or Cleveland completely takes control of the series.

