When is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5? Updated schedule after Tyrese Haliburton and Co steal Game 2

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers ensured that there will be at least a Game 5 in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam was simply fantastic in the Pacers' 125-108 win over the Bucks in Game 2, but when is Game 5 of the Pacers-Bucks series?

Siakam dropped 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Pacers even their series 1-1 against Milwaukee. They head into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a homecourt advantage and a chance to go up 3-1 if they win Games 3 and 4.

The Bucks are in deep trouble, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo won't get cleared to play. They will have to rely on Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to step up and extend the series to open the door for Antetokounmpo's potential return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks came out of the gate in Game 1 to dominate the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard was also fantastic in Game 2, but no other player stepped up to help him prevent Indiana from stealing homecourt advantage. The only good news for Milwaukee is that there will at least be a Game 5 at the Fiserv Forum.

Here's the updated schedule for the Pacers-Bucks series:

Game Date and Time/Result TV Details Location Game 1

April 21,

Bucks 109, Pacers 94 TNT

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 2 April 23

Pacers 125, Bucks 108 NBA TV Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 3 April 26, 5:30 PM ET ESPN Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 4 April 28, 7:00 PM ET TNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 5* April 30, TBD TBD Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 6* May 2, TBD TBD Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 7* May 4, TBD TNT Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 schedule scenarios

Unlike the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers matchup, the Game 5 schedule of the Indiana Pacers series against the Milwaukee Bucks is still up in the air.

It will depend on other playoff matchups and if they will have a Game 5. The only sure information is Game 5 will be on April 30, Tuesday.

Here are some of the scenarios and potential schedule for Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks series (h/t IndyStar):

April 30, Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers all have Game 5s.

April 30, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on TNT if Sixers-Knicks and Magic-Cavaliers are playing Game 5s.

April 30, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Sixers-Knicks and Suns-Timberwolves are playing Game 5s.

April 30, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV if Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers are playing Game 5s.

April 30, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT if Suns-Timberwolves has a Game 5.

April 30, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT if no other series has a Game 5 besides Pacers-Bucks.

The Sixers-Knicks, Suns-Timberwolves and Magic-Cavaliers series are all 2-0 in favor of the higher seeds. The Sixers have a chance to extend the series, given how close Games 1 and 2 in New York are.

Meanwhile, the Suns-Timberwolves might be over based on how Phoenix is playing in the first two games. If Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can't get it going, there might not be at least a Game 5.

Finally, the Magic-Cavaliers is tougher to predict given Orlando's inexperience. They could find their rhythm at home or Cleveland completely takes control of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback