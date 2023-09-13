When does Ja Morant play next? Grizzlies star's NBA return game details

At the end of last season, Ja Morant got caught up in some off-the-court issues. Because of this, the All-Star point guard will have a delayed started to the 2024 campaign.

It started towards the end of the 2023 regular season, when Ja Morant was seen branding a gun on his social media. The Memphis Grizzlies suspended him for a handful of games, but he was able to make his return for the postseason.

During the offseason, Morant was seen doing the same thing while live on Instagram. This time, Adam Silver and the league office had no choice but to suspend him for 25 games.

Now that the 2023-24 schedule has been released, the NBA world knows when Morant can return to action. The former No. 2 pick will make his season debut just before Christmas on December 23rd. His first game back is going to be on the road against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Ja Morant won't play in Memphis until December 31st. His home debut will be against one of the top teams in the Western Conference last year, the Sacramento Kings.

Who will start in place of Ja Morant during his suspenison?

After finishing second in the West last year, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to remain at the top of standings in 2024. To achieve that goal, they'll have to remain competitive while Ja Morant is suspended. In preparation of this, the front office made some moves this summer to fill the void.

Taylor Jenkins has options when it comes to his starting lineup, but the clear choice is Marcus Smart. The Grizzlies took a big swing this offseason by trading for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Along with being a leader on the court, Smart will also be impactful in the locker room. He is exactly the type of veteran this young team needs to help take the next step. Smart played in 61 games for the Boston Celtics last season and averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Memphis' other option is one of their free agent signings, Derrick Rose. The former MVP is someone who could fill in for Morant and then easily slide back to a reserve role. The 34-year-old only played in 27 games for the New York Knicks last season where he averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 assists.

Depending on what the plan is for Smart, both these veterans could start together. Given their circumstances, the Grizzlies are sure to experiment in the opening weeks of the season.