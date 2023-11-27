When is Jamal Murray back? Nuggets star’s tentative return dates explored

The Denver Nuggets have been without star point guard Jamal Murray since the first week of November due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Chicago Bulls. He left the game and hasn't played for the reigning champs since.

According to a post by Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is likely to remain out for the whole month of November. Additionally, the Nuggets' coaching staff is taking a cautious approach to ensure he is fully recovered before clearing him to play.

With the month of November coming to a close, many Nuggets fans might be wondering when their star point guard might return.

According to Shams Charania, Jamal Murray's status has been upgraded to day-to-day, but he will miss their upcoming matchup with the Clippers. He is expected to return to the court soon, potentially on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets or on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

"So I'm told Jamal Murray will not return tonight against the Clippers..." Charania stated. "He could return this week, he could return as soon as Wednesday at home against the [Houston] Rockets or on the road Friday against the [Phoenix] Suns," Shams said.

For the defending champions, seeing him return to the court would certainly be a welcome sight. Having him back in action will take some of the attention away from Nikola Jokic which will in turn help them win more games in the early part of the season.

Looking at the Denver Nuggets record without Jamal Murray

Since losing their star point guard, the Denver Nuggets have failed to be consistent. They have played ten games since he was sidelined on November 4, and during that span, they have only won half of their games (5-5).

While a.500 record is not bad by any means, it falls short of expectations for a team that won the NBA title last season and is anticipated to be a contender again this season.

They were able to avoid losing three games in a row by defeating the San Antonio Spurs. This most recent win has allowed them to remain tied for third place in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns with an 11-6 record.

However, with the teams behind them in the standings only a game or two behind, the Denver Nuggets would certainly like to win more games and avoid dropping in the standings. Doing so will help them play with more confidence in the latter part of the season, and having Jamal Murray back will certainly help them in this endeavor.