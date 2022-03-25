“When Jordan left, I was like ‘oh ain’t nobody take over….it’s mine now’” - Shaquille O’Neal says Giannis and Embiid shouldn’t let LeBron James win the scoring title

LeBron James is having a spectacular season even though it has not been reflected in the LA Lakers' win rate. The purple and gold captain is currently the leading scorer in the NBA, but Shaquille O'Neal says he should not be allowed to have it.

Shaq is arguably the most dominant player in league history and has won four NBA titles in his career. He also won two scoring titles in his career and led the league in field goal percentage more than anyone else in league history.

Although he has always sung high praises for LeBron, he believes it is time for someone else to take over. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams, Shaq aired his views on the current scoring title race.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo are also in the race for the scoring title, and Shaq wants either of them to make sure LeBron does not have it. When asked who his pick for the title is, he said: (From 16:45)

"It's not about who my pick is, but if I was one of these two guys, I wouldn't let LeBron get it. That's just me."

"There's jealousy and professional jealousy, he continued. My mindset would be, 'you had it too long LeBron, it's mine now, I want it.' That's the mindset I had, especially when Jordan was on his way out. Like when [Michael] Jordan left, I was like, 'oh, ain't nobody take over, thank you. It's mine now, I'm taking it over.' If I'm Joel or Giannis, look, LeBron you had it long enough, it's time for the King to be killed."

The race is very close, as Embiid is only 0.2 points behind LeBron's 30-point average while Giannis is averaging 29.7 points. Every player has under ten games left in the season, which means they all need to turn things up a notch for a chance to win it.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' season could end in disappointment

LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch play down court

Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, there was so much hype about the Lakers team. They undertook a massive overhaul, with only three players from last season left on the roster, bringing in superstars like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Unfortunately, things have not worked out how they expected. While they were one of the championship favorites early in the season, they are currently at risk of missing the postseason altogether.

The Lakers are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings (31-42), closely pursued by the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. Any slip-ups at this stage, and they could be knocked out of the play-in spot.

It is unfortunate that LeBron's displays have not translated into more wins for one of the most storied franchises in league history. Nonetheless, there is still hope that they might figure it out if they find their way to postseason action.

