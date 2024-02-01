When is Julius Randle coming back from injury? Latest update on Knicks star forward's probable return & more

Fans wondering 'When is Julius Randle coming back from injury?' finally have the update they have been waiting for. When Julius Randle went down in the New York Knicks' recent win over the Miami Heat with a dislocated shoulder, there was fear that he could potentially need surgery. According to reports, that won't be the case.

A Tweet from the New York Knicks PR account on social media indicated that Randle had simply dislocated his shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. As such, it sounds as though, for the time being, the concern regarding whether or not Randle will need surgery is water under the bridge.

Although the timeline may shift as he progresses through recovery, Randle will be able to recover through All-Star weekend, minimizing the impact to the Knicks.

Fans wondering 'When is Julius Randle coming back from injury? are able to generate a rough estimate for when he will return. For example, the team will play seven games before the All-Star break before having almost a week off from February 15th through the 21st.

Including the time off surrounding All-Star weekend, those wondering 'When is Julius Randle coming back from injury?' will be pleased to know he may only miss seven games. If he returns within the 2-3 week timeline, he will be back in action for the February 22nd clash with Philadelphia.

Looking at Julius Randle's injury history amid questions of 'When is julius Randle coming back from injury?'

While Julius Randle's shoulder dislocation is a rather serious matter, it is the first time that he has dealt with a shoulder injury in his career. According to Fox Sports' injury history tracker, those wondering 'When is julius Randle coming back from injury? will be relieved to know this is the first shoulder injury of his career.

Although he has dealt with a slew of lower-body injuries, mostly consisting of ankle and foot injuries, he has no listed upper-body injuries.

Looking at how the Knicks can adapt amid questions of 'When is Julius Randle coming back from injury?'

With Randle out, the question for the Knicks becomes how they can fill in the massive gap left by the All-Star. With OG Anunoby listed as day-to-day with an elbow injury and Quentin Grimes also listed as day-to-day with a knee sprain, the team will need to utilize their depth.

As such, expect players like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to try and outperform their season averages. With the New York Knicks currently riding an eight-game win streak that sees them sitting in third place in the East, the stakes are incredibly high for the team as they look to hold onto their spot in the standings.

