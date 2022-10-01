When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took a shot at controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson: "In reality, he's just an embittered crank"

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar didn't hold back as he expressed his real thoughts on the famed clinical psychologist, Jordan Peterson. The latter has caused quite a controversy over the past few months. His Twitter account was recently suspended and the LA Lakers legend called him out for it.

In an age of free speech, it seems like everyone's opinions matter. Gone are the days when people just keep their thoughts to themselves. Everyone has access to different forms of platforms and is encouraged to speak up. This may have a downside as some opinions hurt the lifestyles of people who go against the norm.

Famed Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson tweeted a controversial comment about actor Elliot Page, who started transitioning into a transgender man back in December of 2020. Based on the screenshots that took over the internet, Peterson didn't hold back with his words toward Page.

"Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Peterson Tweeted.

Mikhaila Peterson @MikhailaFuller Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk https://t.co/YuBTwnjz5W

Peterson's account was suspended after his hate speech went trending. Still, he refused to delete his comments on the actor.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an article where he addressed the famous personality. In his article, Kareem didn't hold back in calling Jordan Peterson to be the leader of a cult. (via Substack.com)

"Your basic blue pill versus red pill scenario from The Matrix: the red pill shows you reality and the blue pill allows you to live in blissful ignorance. Jordan B. Peterson is the blue pill," Abdul-Jabbar said in his article.

"He sees himself as a cultural lightning rod absorbing the charged bolts of wokism that is setting ablaze traditional values. In reality, he’s just an embittered crank."

kareem.substack.com/p/jordan-b-pet… Jordan B. Peterson has the right to be a Buffoon Jordan B. Peterson has the right to be a Buffoonkareem.substack.com/p/jordan-b-pet… https://t.co/lTVWVGk9Gx

"Peterson's homespun homilies mixed with dense academic jargon lures his unsuspecting followers into junk thinking."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a leader of social justice

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a household name. His on-court legacy lives on to inspire aspiring athletes to be the best versions of themselves. Off the court, Kareem has made an impact in leading the creation of equality in his community.

Back in May 2021, the NBA created the annual Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. This award seeks out a player each year who demonstrates awareness to to social justice and inequality. When it was launched, Carmelo Anthony was given the award for his activities in the community.

Last season, Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks received the award. Along with the finalists, Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns and Fred VanVleet, the award was focused on teaching youth about social justice and awareness.

More on.nba.com/3yHZKOa The NBA today announced Dallas' Reggie Bullock, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr., Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto's Fred VanVleet as the five finalists for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.More The NBA today announced Dallas' Reggie Bullock, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr., Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto's Fred VanVleet as the five finalists for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.More ➡️ on.nba.com/3yHZKOa https://t.co/yELJ5x7wdI

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's initiatives will continue to impact the lives of those affected by inequality.

