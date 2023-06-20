When is Kevin Durant’s latest shoes KD16 release date? Taking a closer look

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is set to see the launch of his next line of signature shoes with Nike, the KD16. After unveiling a sleek all-black version of the shoe during the playoffs, fans and sneaker enthusiasts are excited to see what the latest iteration of Durant's signature line has to offer.

Durant first shared images of the KD16 on his social media accounts, showcasing different colorways set against the backdrop of desert cacti, representing his team's location in Phoenix.

The shoe will be available in four alternate color schemes: all-black, black purple and orange, blue and purple, and red and white.

The KD16 bears some similarities to its predecessor, the KD14, with the return of the mesh-layer on the forefoot. Durant's brand logo can be found on the tongue flap of the shoe, while Nike's iconic "Swoosh" graces the upper collar.

The general consensus is that the KD16's will debut within the second-quarter of 2023. As per several sources, the KD16 "NY vs. NY" will be available on Nike and select retailers as of August 12th.

Kevin Durant teams up with Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns made a massive move before the trade deadline last season to acquire Kevin Durant. By pairing Durant up with Devin Booker, the Suns formed one of the most potent scoring duos in the NBA. This offseason, Phoenix has taken things up a notch.

With an early offseason move, the Suns completed a trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. Beal, who was brought on board in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet adds immense firepower to the team.

However, the trade itself may leave Phoenix in shambles as Beal's addition brings up a lot of doubts regarding the distribution of offense. With three gifted scoring minds on the team, the Suns may have a tough task laid out in finding options for all of their stars.

The team will need to carefully manage their cap space and make additional moves to optimize their roster for the upcoming season.

