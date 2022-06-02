“When the Lakers with Shaq and Kobe won 3 in a row that was considered to be a dynasty team” - Amar'e Stoudemire believes LeBron James himself is a dynasty in this era, says the Warriors are the top team right now

In the history of the NBA, there have been many great dynasties, and Amar'e Stoudemire recently reflected on the great dynasties of his lifetime.

Amar'e Stoudemire has recently joined the list of former NBA players who have joined ESPN as analysts.

During a recent appearance on Get Up, Stoudemire spoke about two iconic dynasties from his time growing up: the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers.

"Well, here's the thing, when I was growing up when the Bulls was winning three in a row. They were considered a dynasty team. When the Lakers with Shaq and Kobe won three in a row, that was considered to be a dynasty team."

The Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and the LA Lakers of the early 2000s were two of the most dominant teams while they were together.

The Bulls dynasty won six championships with two separate three-peats, while the Lakers had one three-peat of their own.

For many of the NBA fans that watched basketball during the dominance of these two dynasties, they became the benchmark for modern basketball.

While Amar'e Stoudemire mentioned some of the vintage dynasties, he also made time for two of the great dynasties of the modern-day.

Amar'e Stoudemire on the modern dynasties of the NBA

According to Stoudemire, LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors are the modern dynasties.

Player mobility has made it more difficult than ever to create a dynasty in the modern NBA. Still, Amar'e Stoudemire believes that there are two great dynasties in the modern era.

During his appearance on Get Up, Stoudemire spoke about what he believes are the two dynasties of the modern NBA.

"Due to the circumstances in this era, the Warriors are the top team right now, but LeBron James himself is a dynasty. Everywhere he goes, he won. Four championships. you know what I'm saying. So in this era, LeBron James himself is a dynasty."

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors have been two of the most dominant forces of the last decade.

LeBron James' teams have won four championships starting in 2012. The Golden State Warriors have been going for their fourth championships since 2015.

In four straight NBA finals, the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James went head-to-head. While the Warriors won three of the four, LeBron proved himself a force unto himself, to Amar'e Stoudemire's point.

Still, what the Warriors are doing is comparable to the classic dynasties that Amar'e Stoudemire mentioned.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar If the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship ..



6 NBA Finals appearances

4 NBA Championships

8 years



That would be the best dynasty since Michael Jordan and the Bulls.



And there’s still plenty of time for more If the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship .. 6 NBA Finals appearances 4 NBA Championships8 years That would be the best dynasty since Michael Jordan and the Bulls. And there’s still plenty of time for more

While the Chicago Bulls have been held as the standard for the greatest dynasty since the ABA-NBA merger, the Warriors could match them. LeBron James could also cement himself as an elite dynasty if he finishes with more championships.

Golden State will have an opportunity to win another NBA finals first, with the team about to begin their sixth NBA finals.

