“When is the last time an MVP wasn’t playing on Christmas?” - Coach Michael Malone claims the Denver Nuggets relish being overlooked as a team 

The Denver Nuggets got off to a scintillating start to their 2021-22 NBA season with a 110-98 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Nuggets boast a promising young team, but they continue to get overlooked every season. The 2021-22 campaign is no different.

Head coach Michael Malone doesn't seem to pay too much attention to that, though. After being asked about it during the post-game press conference, he said the Denver Nuggets relish being overlooked:

“We relish it…. When’s the last time an MVP wasn’t playing on Christmas?” (h/t Mike Singer)

The Denver Nuggets made a statement with their resounding win over the Phoenix Suns. They have built their current roster to compete for a championship and nothing less.

Despite point guard Jamal Murray's absence due to injury, the team has looked pretty solid, especially with the rise of Michael Porter Jr. and the signing of Aaron Gordon.

How far can the Denver Nuggets go this season?

The Denver Nuggets are one of the most underrated teams in the Western Conference. They are a solid team on both ends of the floor and can beat any opposition on their day. Having an MVP-caliber player like Nikola Jokic in his prime gives the team a great chance to achieve big things in the upcoming campaign.

On top of that, there is a chance that Jamal Murray could return by April next year, right before the NBA Playoffs. If that happens, it will only elevate the Denver Nuggets' chances of making a deep postseason run.

The Nuggets have a well-settled squad and are hungry to achieve collective success. If they can execute their plans to perfection, they have a team that has the potential to make it to the conference finals.

One key to their success is their star players staying fit all year long. That was a huge reason why they weren't able to get past the second round of the playoffs last season, losing 0-4 to the Phoenix Suns at that stage.

It will be interesting to see how the Denver Nuggets fare against teams that are top favorites to win the title this year.

