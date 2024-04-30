When is LeBron James a free agent? Current contract with Lakers explored 

LeBron James hinted at retirement after the Denver Nuggets swept the LA Lakers last season in the Western Conference Finals. In a rematch of that showdown, James and Co. were again sent home after the Nuggets clinched the first-round series with a Game 5 victory. No one will be surprised if “King James” will have retirement thoughts again.

But, if the four-time MVP decides to keep going next season, he has several options on the table. The two-year, $97.1 million extension he signed with the Lakers in 2022 included a player option for the 2024-25 campaign. The deadline to exercise or opt out of that stipulation is on June 29, 2024.

If he opts in, LeBron James will be in the LA Lakers’ books for $51.4 million. He becomes an unrestricted free agent if he decides to do otherwise. James will have no shortage of suitors if he takes that route.

LeBron James will likely stay with Lakers

LeBron James will likely opt-in and play with the LA Lakers next season. He has built a business empire in Los Angeles and will not likely want to uproot his family to play elsewhere.

James has also softened his stance about potentially hooping with his eldest son, Bronny James. Previously, he vowed to go to the team that drafts the former USC Trojan. Since then, he has mellowed a bit, clarifying that he would be willing to go up against James Jr. in the NBA.

Since rectifying his statement, most are convinced that LeBron James will stay put in Hollywood. By doing so, he is also putting pressure on the Lakers to find a way to get his son. Ultimately, he might get everything he wants, which is to play in Los Angeles and team up with his son.

James didn't discuss retirement after another playoff loss to the Nuggets

LeBron James stunned the basketball world last year when he opened the door to a probable retirement. He told the media that he continued to play not because he wanted to reach the conference finals. James made it clear that championships are still what drives him to keep working even in the offseason.

This year, the Lakers had to go through the play-in tournament again and couldn't get out of the first round of the playoffs. He didn't bring up the same frustrations on Monday but admitted he wanted to set aside basketball for his family.

LeBron James also noted that he has a summer to prepare for as part of Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Perhaps playing for the national team will re-invigorate him to go on. It looks like thoughts of retirement have been pushed out of the window for now.

