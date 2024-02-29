Who is on team USA Basketball for 2024 Olympics? Closer look at latest reports

USA Basketball is on a mission to regain basketball glory in the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. After a disappointing outing during the 2023 FIBA World Cup where Team USA finished fifth, they're out to redeem themselves this year. The names of some of the players who will play for the national team have been released.

Basketball has always been a sport where the Americans dominated on the international stage. While there have been a few upsets in the history of the game, the country tends to redeem itself by coming up with a better squad. For this year, the names of superstars have been linked to participation in the Olympics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum are among the players who are "locked" to make the final roster of players, barring injury.

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is also expected to make it to the final cut of the 12-man roster for Team USA. Reports mentioned that Holiday has committed to USAB officials in the past few weeks.

There is still time for some players who could join the national team. As they seek to reclaim their status as the best basketball country, having the best players represent the USA would only be logical. USA Basketball also released the 28-man pool in January 2024.

In the previous 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA took home the gold medal. They are looking forward to doing the same thing this summer.

Which players can make the final cut for USA Basketball?

There are a ton of players that are being considered to make the final 12-man roster. But there are only a few slots left, which means there's a chance others won't participate this year. Looking at the players available, a few names stand out among the rest.

Anthony Davis is being considered to be a participant in the 2024 Olympics. Health will play a significant role as he's usually injured. The LA Lakers big man will have to be cautious in playing on the international stage. Davis also has prior experience as he was part of the 2012 Team USA.

Anthony Edwards should also be given a shot at representing the USA once again. He was part of the national squad that finished fifth last year. Redeeming himself with better teammates would be an interesting narrative in his career.

The same thing goes with Paolo Banchero. Banchero wasn't able to help the US basketball team finish the 2023 FIBA World Cup on a high note. He's having an incredible campaign with the Orlando Magic this season and his size and ability to score at will would be valuable for Team USA.

