When was LeBron James vs Kevin Durant last game played? Looking at wild fact from Lakers vs Suns preseason game

One of the most anticipated matchups in the NBA today is LeBron James versus Kevin Durant. Both are multi-dimensional athletes, capable of leading their teams on either end of the floor. As such, games featuring both are highly anticipated.

However, some might be surprised that LeBron and KD have not battled each other for close to five years. The last time that these two faced off was in 2018. Specifically, it was during the NBA's Christmas Day game that took place between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

That year, LeBron had just joined the Lakers, while it turned out to be Durant's final year with the Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During that matchup, LeBron James played 21 minutes while scoring 17 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists. Meanwhile, Durant scored 21 points and added seven rebounds while seeing 37 minutes. The Lakers won 127-101. Since then, there haven't been any more battles between these two NBA greats.

A new chapter to the LeBron James versus Kevin Durant rivalry might be added on Thursday

Both the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are looking to end their respective preseasons on a high note. The teams are facing each other at the Acrisure Stadium at 10:00 p.m. ET.

LeBron James has seen limited minutes throughout the preseason, only playing in two other games. So far, the Lakers have a 2-3 record.

Meanwhile, KD and the Phoenix Suns have a 3-1 record. Durant played in all but one of their prior games, averaging over 15 points.

There haven't been any announcements made that either superstar will be unavailable for the game. Barring any last-minute changes, it looks like both LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be available.

While this is only a preseason matchup, expect both teams to show up with a play-to-win attitude. Winning this matchup would be a great boost to both teams as the league transitions into the regular season.

It is unlikely that fans are going to see a heated duel between the two superstars considering that the results will have no bearing on the season. Furthermore, if both play, fans should expect their minutes to be heavily limited.

Regardless, it would be nice to see KD and LeBron play against each other again after five long years.

Also read: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason.