"When he's locked in"- Aaron Gordon says Jamal Murray is up there with the best in the world as Nuggets take Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Aaron Gordon was all praise for Jamal Murray after the Denver Nuggets' 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Murray continued his fine run this postseason, tallying 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 50.0%.

Murray's play makes him look like an alpha on a contending team. His numbers, demeanor and poise on the court are a testament to that. Gordon reflected on Murray's brilliance after Thursday's win, saying:

"One of the best guards in the league. One of the best scorers in the league... When he's locked in, when he's engaged, he's up there with the best players in the world."

Jamal Murray is one of those players who perform a lot better in the postseason compared to the regular season. Murray averaged only 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the regular season. He has tallied 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in the playoffs.

He averaged 26/5/7 in the Nuggets' 2020 conference finals run. These numbers are as good as or even better than some of the No. 1 options on other teams. Murray's offensive game lifts significant pressure off Nikola Jokic, who can play efficiently as a distributor or scorer, giving the Nuggets room for adjustments against various defensive.

Jamal Murray's production has been key to Denver Nuggets' success

The Denver Nuggets failed to make it past the second round in 2021 and the first round in 2022 in Jamal Murray's absence. This season, the Nuggets' front office, coaches and role players all deserve credit for executing their roles.

However, Murray may deserve some more love than anyone else. He displayed why any team must have a second star who can efficiently play as the primary option. Murray's production and chemistry with Nikola Jokic have been a difference-maker for the Nuggets en route to their maiden finals run.

NBA History @NBAHistory Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are 2 of 4 players in NBA history to record 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 10+ AST in a Finals debut, joining:



Michael Jordan: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST on 06/02/1991



Russell Westbrook: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST on 06/12/2012 Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are 2 of 4 players in NBA history to record 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 10+ AST in a Finals debut, joining:Michael Jordan: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST on 06/02/1991Russell Westbrook: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST on 06/12/2012 https://t.co/GiUeLHiQlM

The Nuggets needed more out of him against the LA Lakers, and he gave them that, averaging 32.5 points on 53/41/95 splits. The Lakers had no answer for his exploits. Thursday's Game 1 contest in the finals was something similar to that.

Murray dropped 18 of his 27 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic only had three attempts in that period. The former's scorching hot start propelled the Nuggets to a 17-point lead at halftime, making it a steep task for the Heat to bounce back.

