“When Magic Johnson put out that tweet, that was code to Jeanie Buss, it’s time to do something” - Stephen A. Smith questions the effort of the LA Lakers roster

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," the Los Angeles Lakers' team effort was scrutinized as Stephen A. Smith, JJ Redick and Keyshawn Johnson got together to discuss Los Angeles' struggles this season. They gave their opinions on LeBron James' comments about the squad, and Stephen A. Smith also touched on the tweet that Magic Johnson sent out after LA's blowout loss to Denver:

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

Magic Johnson, the father of “Showtime” basketball and Lakers legend, is the former president of basketball operations for Los Angeles. After winning championships in high school and college, Magic was selected first overall in the 1979 NBA draft by LA. In 905 NBA games played over his career, Johnson accumulated 17,707 points, 6,559 rebounds, and 10,141 assists. These numbers translate to averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game. Magic scored all his points in a purple and gold jersey, having played entirely for the Lakers. He is often regarded as the best point guard of all time.

Many are interpreting Johnson's tweet as a cryptic notion to relieve Frank Vogel of his coaching duties for Los Angeles. LA currently sits in 7th place in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 22 losses, and many fans are disappointed in the lack of traction from the squad.

Stephen A. Smith's comments on the Lakers and Magic's tweet

Stephen A. Smith dove deeper into Magic’s comments in explaining:

“When Magic watched that blowout loss to Denver a couple nights ago, he said enough’s enough … he knows Jeanie Buss hears him loud and clear.”

Los Angeles Lakers and their troubling season

Los Angeles’ difficulties seem to lie in their battles with injuries, COVID protocols, and an inability to gain chemistry flowing on the floor. Prior to the season's start, much of the narrative was immediate playoff contention and showtime basketball highlights. It has, in fact, been the opposite.

In committing to big-name players such as 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, 9x NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and 8x All-Star Dwight Howard, Los Angeles had to sacrifice a lot. They traded away a number of key players, leaving LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker as the only members of their 2020 Championship squad on the roster for a title run this season.

With a list of such great names added to support and complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's surprising to see how much the team has struggled this season.

Anthony Davis' injury hasn't helped their cause either. He has missed 12 games so far. Davis was averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season before he got hurt. With him in the lineup, they would have a considerable force both on the defensive end and on the glass. Los Angeles has won only five of their 12 games with Davis sidelined.

Stephen A. Smith outlined:

“Enough’s enough, we have seen enough. It’s halfway through the season. When you start questioning effort its a problem.”

The Lakers have been a .500 team since basically the start of the season and have not wavered. Smith went on to explain that Magic Johnson was onto something with his tweet, giving his opinion on the future of LA:

“I’m telling y’all right now, let them stay at .500, trading deadline coming up February 10th, and I’m telling you now something gunna happen, might be a player, might be a coach, but something gunna happen.”

Frank Vogel was hired to coach Los Angeles in 2019-20. He led them to their 17th NBA Championship that season. Prior to that, Vogel coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18 and the Indiana Pacers from 2011-16, where his head coaching career started. He also served as an assistant coach for the Pacers, 76ers, and the Celtics.

During his second year with the team in 2020-21, the Lakers finished the regular season with a 42-30 record (.583). They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Many assumed the Lakers were going to come out swinging this year after LeBron got knocked out of the playoffs so early and Los Angeles committed to their super squad.

But, as Stephen A. Smith points out, there are more distractions to filter out when you are playing in LA:

“When you play in LA for the Lakers, there’s a lot of distractions, okay, and you gotta stay focused. And everybody ain’t that way, especially when they win. And since they won the championship in the bubble, they haven’t been the same … take stuff for granted.”

Magic Johnson voicing his opinion in that manner means things are hitting a desperate turning point. The Laker legend doesn't usually give straightforward statements directed at someone very often. His tweet towards Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says that even the greats are getting frustrated with the Lakers' effort. Something may very well be changing in the future.

