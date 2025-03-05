There were rumors way back in the 2000s that Jamie Foxx allegedly played naked basketball games at his house with some friends. It was brought up by comedian Katt Williams in January during one of his standup routines. However, actor Tyrin Turner clarified in October the reality of what's going on during games in Foxx's mansion.

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue five months ago, the Menace II Society star explained that they were playing basketball with clothes on. Turner also mentioned a game of HORSE, wherein if a player misses a shot, an item of clothing would come off.

"It wasn't like dudes are just playing basketball naked, no," Turner said (Timestamp: 0:48). "It's just like how when you play basketball and horse, so say you got some girls and some guys, you're playing horse and you miss, and somebody like may take off a ring."

"It was really a game of horse that was like, 'oh, if you miss something, take a sock off.' Nobody's just going outside playing no naked a** basketball."

Foxx never commented on the rumors of naked basketball, though Katt Williams brought it back into the spotlight last January. The controversial comedian responded to Foxx's What Had Happened Was... special, aired on Netflix in the second week of December.

Williams claimed that the Foxx people are seeing right now was a clone, with rampant rumors about it when the actor and singer suffered a health complication in 2023. He has since fully recovered and even starred in his comedy special, while his comeback film Back in Action premiered on Netflix in January.

In addition to the clone joke, Williams mentioned the rumors of naked basketball parties inside Foxx's mansion.

However, in regards to basketball, Jamie Foxx plays the sport and has been invited to play in the NBA Celebrity Game three times in 2003, 2007 and 2018.

Jamie Foxx defends LeBron James from critics

Jamie Foxx defends LeBron James from critics. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James has always been a divisive figure in the NBA, whether it's about basketball or not. James was recently embroiled in a feud with some media members due to Anthony Edwards' revelations that one of the reasons why he doesn't want to be the face of the league is due to media criticism.

Following a series of responses from prominent media members such as Stephen A. Smith, James was not just defended by many NBA fans. He also garnered support from Jamie Foxx, who vehemently went to bat for "The King" on Instagram.

Here are a couple of Foxx's comments:

"40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum a** league on his shoulders, ungrateful."

"If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?"

James made history on Tuesday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points in the regular season and postseason combined.

