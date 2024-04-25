When is Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA playoffs Game 5? Updated schedule after Tyler Herro and Co. steal Game 2

Tyler Herro and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat stole Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the first-seeded Boston Celtics 111-101 on Wednesday. The feisty Heat's upset victory added intrigue to a series many projected Boston to sweep, as it has been extended to at least five games.

After Games 3 and 4 in Miami on Saturday and Monday, the Heat will return to the TD Garden for Game 5 in Boston on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest airs nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Sun.

It remains to be seen if Game 5 will be a close-out game. However, if necessary, Game 6 will take place in Miami on May 3, while Boston will host a potential Game 7 on May 5.

Tyler Herro embraces leadership role after Miami's Game 2 upset win over Boston

Tyler Herro delivered one of the most well-rounded performances of his career during the Heat's Game 2 road win in Boston.

The former Sixth Man of the Year recorded a team-high 24 points, five rebounds, a career-high 14 assists and six 3-pointers, shooting 53.8%. His six 3s contributed to Miami's franchise playoff-record 23 3-pointers.

After his stellar outing, Herro touched on his conversation with superstar teammate Jimmy Butler before the series. Butler is expected to miss the playoffs' entire first round with a right MCL sprain. So, according to Herro, the six-time All-Star encouraged him to assume a bigger playoff leadership role.

"Before the series, J.B. texted me to take the team and lead these guys, just make every right play," Herro said. "It's not all about scoring. In the playoffs, you gotta make the right play.

"Our guys showed up tonight ... Everybody came to play. We lost badly in Game 1 and everybody responded, and that's all you can ask for."

Herro is known for being more of a shooter/scorer than a playmaker. Before Wednesday, his playoff assists career high was nine. Meanwhile, his regular-season career high is 11 assists.

The 24-year-old's strong Game 2 playmaking display earned him high postgame praise from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

"That's the best playmaking you've ever done," Spoelstra said.

In addition to missing Butler, Miami is without starting point guard Terry Rozier (neck). Moreover, the Heat finished the regular season ranked 21st in offensive rating (113.3). So, they are extremely depleted offensively.

If Herro's improved playmaking continues, it will likely go a long way toward Miami's chances of challenging Boston during Saturday's Game 3 clash.

