When do NBA tickets go on sale for 2023-24 season? Probable date, price, discount & more

Fans have been wondering, 'When do NBA tickets go on sale?' given the recent release of the full 2023-24 season schedule this week. Between the Christmas Day games, NBA Rivals Week, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day lineup, it's no wonder many are wondering.

Fans will be pleased to know that tickets can be purchased via NBAtickets.nba.com now. Thanks to the full schedule being released, fans can either purchase single-game tickets, season tickets, or 'NBA Experiences' tickets for events during the year.

In addition, fans can also subscribe for NBA ticket alerts to get notified of opportunities to purchase tickets for marquee games throughout the season.

Looking at pricing and discounts after exploring 'When do NBA tickets go on sale?'

Now that we know NBA tickets are already on sale, let's take a look at pricing.

Prices for individual game tickets vary from team to team, and game to game. In the case of teams like the Detroit Pistons, single-game tickets are far cheaper than tickets to see LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Similarly, when looking at games throughout the season, some games also wind up being far more expensive than others. For example, when Derrick Rose comes to town, Chicago Bulls home tickets wind up seeing a price jump.

At the same time, Christmas Day games, Rivals Week games, NBA Cup games, and other marquee events see tickets selling for more money than regular games.

Fans wishing to attend games live may be able to take advantage of discounts through third-party ticket brokers such as GameTime.

Key dates for the 2023-24 NBA season for fans wondering 'When do NBA tickets go on sale?'

For those pondering on 'When do NBA tickets go on sale?' there are a number of key dates that fans will want to get tickets for as soon as possible.

NBA Cup group stage dates:

November 3rd, November 10th, November 14th, November 17th, November 24th, November 28th

NBA Cup knockout stage dates:

Quarterfinals: December 4th & 5th

Semifinals: December 7th

Championship: December 9th

NBA Christmas Day games on December 25th:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

NBA All-Star weekend:

February 16th - Jordan Rising Stars & Celebrity All-Star Game

February 17th - Dunk Contest, Three-point contest, Skills Challenge

February 18th - All-Star Game

