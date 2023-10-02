When is New York Knicks’ media day? Date and other details explored.

The New York Knicks are looking to build on one of their best seasons in recent history. The Knicks made the second round of the playoffs in 2022-23 before losing to the Miami Heat. New York did not make any major changes to the roster in the offseason. It will attempt to reach the same level of success with the returning core.

The season kicks off with the Knicks' media day on Oct. 2, which is being referred to as Content Day.

Josh Hart will be featured a lot during the day’s events. The Knicks retained Hart with a contract extension this summer, as he signed a four-year, $80 million deal to stay in New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson emerged as a big star for the Knicks during the playoffs. He carried the offense and led the Knicks to a first-round victory. Brunson solidified himself as the No. 1 option, after many doubted if he could play at that level after leaving the Dallas Mavericks to join the Knicks.

The other Knicks star, Julius Randle, will also be a highlight on Monday. Knicks fans will hope for Randle to improve his game this season. He wasn't a threat during the playoffs and Brunson had to carry the offensive load.

Randle did, however, average a career high 25.1 ppg during the regular season and was named third-team All-NBA.

The Knicks traded Obi Toppin to the Pacers this summer. Their biggest free agent addition was Donte DiVincenzo. He reunites with former Villanova players Hart and Brunson.

New York Knicks storylines

The Knicks will have their media day on Oct. 2, and training camp begins Oct. 3.

Expand Tweet

At media day, the front office is not expected to talk to the media. Team president Leon Rose has often been criticized for not talking to the media, and it seems like the trend will continue.

The Knicks' path to an Eastern Conference finals just got even harder, as the Bucks and Celtics got better with their new additions.

The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard, while the Celtics got Jrue Holiday after he was sent to Portland as part of the Lillard trade.

The Knicks are arguably down the ladder in the East. The Celtics and Bucks are the favorites, while New York has the sixth-best odds to win the East. The Heat, Cavaliers and 76ers are ahead as well.

Training camp will be a good time for the Knicks to check the depth of their bench. They have 21 players on the roster and will have to trim it down to 15. Twelve players are on guaranteed deals. So, there will be three possible spots for the Exhibit 1 contract players.

There are two players on non-guaranteed deals who will try to confirm their spot:

Isaiah Roby ($2 million non-guaranteed salary)

DaQuan Jeffries ($2 million non-guaranteed salary)

Roby signed a non-guaranteed two-year deal on the last day of last season. He played on the team’s summer league roster and will try to earn a permanent spot on the roster.

Players on two-way contracts

Dylan Windler

Nathan Knight

Jaylen Martin

These three players will likely be assigned to the G League. They will try to prove themselves in training camp to begin the season on a NBA roster.