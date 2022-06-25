“When we were in Orlando, I was the best big man in the world, but if you get swept are you really that good?” - Shaquille O’Neal says he's unimpressed by Kyrie Irving after Celtics sweep

Kyrie Irving's talent was put into question by Shaquille O’Neal following the Brooklyn Nets' first-round sweep by the Boston Celtics.

Irving has proven himself to be one of the best small finishers in the history of the game. That capability faltered in O’Neal’s eyes after the Nets were unable to win a single playoff game.

In his podcast, Shaq said:

“When we were in Orlando, I was the best big man in the world, but if you got swept, are you really that good?”

Shaquille O'Neal questions Kyrie Irving's talent

The Brooklyn Nets were supposed to be a force to be reckoned with prior to the start of the season. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving running the floor together, many thought they were going to be riddled with success.

Unfortunately for Nets fans, the league announced vaccination mandates that interrupted Kyrie’s ability to play and that impacted the Nets’ record. After managing to squeeze into the postseason, Irving was unable to make his usual impact.

As a result, Shaq doesn’t believe that Kyrie Irving has the talent that most believe he does. He referenced his time in Orlando and explained that being regarded as the best means that you don’t get swept.

Irving’s lack of deplorability of talent as of late could stem from the time he took off due to vaccination mandates. Whatever the reason might be, the question does still remain: “If you got swept, are you really that good?”

Failing to win alongside Kevin Durant regardless of who the opponents are is likely to raise a few eyebrows. The Boston Celtics, though, reached the Finals and even led the series at one point, before eventually bowing out 4-2.

Unfortunately for Irving, ‘people’ here is Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Diesel is not somebody you want to speak against your name. Shaq’s takes are heard loudly and greatly appreciated by most.

