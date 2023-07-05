When Phil Jackson made Dennis Rodman apologize to Scottie Pippen before he joined the Bulls in 1995

Dennis Rodman was a crucial part of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, but he only came in after their first three-peat. Rodman played for the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons, one of the biggest rivals the Bulls had early in their dynasty years between 1983 and 1993. Pippen then played for the San Antonio Spurs until 1995.

Rodman had several run-ins with Scottie Pippen before they teamed up in 1995 in Chicago. However, the former had to apologize to the latter before joining the Bulls. Then head coach Phil Jackson made Rodman do that for Chicago to succeed with the controversial forward on the team.

During a recent appearance on VLAD TV, Rodman confirmed this incident. Here's what he said:

"That's true. Everyone knows that story. We sat at Jerry Krause's house, me, Michael [Jordan] and Scottie [Pippen] and Phil Jackson... I'm like alright well, I said I'd do it. I went there and said, 'There's no hard feelings or you know man I'm just happy to be here, hope you accept my hard work.' I'm just trying to break the ice and he [Scottie] said, 'It's all good man.'"

The supposed beef between Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman dated back to the fourth quarter of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. Rodman shoved Pippen, leaving him with a nasty wound that needed six stitches.

Rodman and the Pistons' physicality knew no boundaries against the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-led Bulls. Rodman spearheaded the Pistons' charge in that department, flexing their superior size and strength over the young Bulls team.

Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen's mutual understanding was key to Bulls' second three-peat

The Chicago Bulls wouldn't win a second three-peat without Dennis Rodman. They needed his defensive presence to succeed against the opponents they faced in those years. They needed to land him. It was important that the team's leading stars, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, had to bury the hatchet with him over their past run-ins.

Their chemistry was excellent on the court, ultimately resulting in the three championships they won together dominantly between 1996 to 1998. Jordan and Pippen needed a teammate like Rodman who would soak up most of the defensive pressure and do the dirty work for them to excel as two-way threats.

Rodman brilliantly anchored the team's defense and was crucial during their finals series against Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz in their 1997 and 1998 finals series.

