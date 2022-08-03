"When you put a house together, you should live in it … You, as a leader, should make it work" - Shaquille O'Neal gives a damning indictment of Kevin Durant's trade request

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has dominated the conversations surrounding the NBA. The superstar requested a trade away from the franchise earlier in the summer. The two-time Finals MVP has touted the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations.

Former NBA and LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal has given his two cents on the situation between the Nets and KD. The four-time NBA champion lambasted Durant for taking the easy way out. Shaq believes that leaving the Nets and going to a contender would be just that. On the "Rich Eisen Show," Shaq commented on the current state of affairs between the Nets and Durant.

"When you put a house together, you should live in it … You, as a leader, should make it work. But, you don't want to make it work. I guess you go buy another house. You know, he's probably trying to get to a contender. It's easier that way," Shaq said.

Rich Eisen also asked Shaq whether he would try to make a deal for Kevin Durant if he were the Boston Celtics. Rumors have circulated that the Celtics are interested in acquiring the Slim Reaper. They are reportedly willing to trade Jaylen Brown and others for KD. Shaq's answer was an unequivocal no.

"No. Not at all. You have a young nucleus that we can build and we can trust. I'd keep them. And I don't know what everybody else is watching, but Jaylen is hanging pretty tough with Durant. So, no. The answer is no. Excuse me. The answer is hell no," Shaquille O'Neal said.

Are Shaq's comments about Kevin Durant fair?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal's comments on Kevin Durant go back to the Slim Reaper's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. This choice came after OKC lost a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals to the Warriors in 2016.

KD joined the team that he lost to that year. The Warriors possessed a four-headed monster in KD, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. His decision to leave the Thunder received immense backlash as the media tore into Durant for joining a 73-win team.

However, this trade request to the Nets ownership is different. A storm had been brewing for months with Kyrie Irving's unavailability. Durant was quiet whenever the media asked about it. Something eventually had to give. Irving and the Nets did not agree on a new long-term contract.

A couple of days after Irving picked up his player option, Durant reportedly submitted a trade request. The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in the postseason this year. The Celtics are reportedly trying to acquire Kevin Durant.

Critics have accused Durant of pursuing the path of least resistance throughout his illustrious career. Shaquille O'Neal's assumption will be proven right if Durant joins a contender this summer.

