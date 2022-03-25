“When he put out that video, it was the latest example of how they’re not on the same page” - Stephen A. Smith believes Zion Williamson doesn’t want to play for the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson's devotion to the New Orleans Pelicans was questioned Thursday on ESPN's “First Take.” Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst discussed Williamson's situation with the franchise, with Smith saying Zion wants out of the team.

Zion Williamson does not want to play for New Orleans any longer

The New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week announced that Zion Williamson, who hasn't played all year, will remain sidelined for the remainder of the season. The Athletic's Shams Charania, who broke the news, reported that Williamson "has been doing stationary shooting and can now put weight on his foot."

Soon after the news broke, Williamson posted a video in which he alley-ooped to himself off the backboard before taking the ball through his legs to dunk.

Windhorst said:

“It really kind of laid bare the issues that Zion has with the Pelicans organization. What I mean by that is, he wasn’t cleared to do this. You know he hadn’t been approved to do this type of action, and he’s doing it, you know, to send some sort of passive-aggressive statement.”

Stephen A. Smith said:

“When (Zion) put out that video, it was the latest example of how they’re not on the same page.”

The video seemed like Zion was showing the world that he is a lot healthier than what the Pelicans are leading everyone to believe.

This could start a rift because the team could see it as Williamson attempting to show his current power and athleticism to other NBA teams. If that is the case, the video was a good move, because it opened up eyes across the league.

Zion Williamson slams it down with ease

Before the video was released, much of the narrative was that Zion Williamson was overweight and injured with this season entirely out of sight.

The video is an act of him taking his narrative into his own hands, showing the league he is still young, strong and healthy. If Williamson had not posted this video, many would still believe he isn't ready to play basketball.

Williamson fractured his foot in the offseason, and the Pelicans kept the injury secret until October. At that time, the franchise said Williamson would be ready by or soon after the start of the season. Instead, he's missed all season while recuperating from surgery.

Williamson and the Pelicans appear to be at a crossroads.

New Orleans (30-42) is 10th in the Western Conference. The Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls (42-30) on Thursday night.

Williamson has been in the NBA for three seasons but has only played in two, totaling 85 of his team's 226 games (through the end of this season). He missed the first 44 games of his rookie season after tearing a meniscus in his knee in the preseason. He missed the final six games last season after fracturing his left right finger.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He was an All-Star last season. Stats like these would be missed from any player, let alone a young, up-and-coming force like Zion.

The rift between Zion and the Pelicans is an unhealthy one at the moment, and may only grow larger from here.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein