When LeBron James was drafted first overall back in 2003, the bar was set extremely high for him. At just 18-years-old, many believed he had the potential to go down as one of the greatest players ever. While some were crowing him the chosen one, others were attempting to pump the breaks on all the hype.

Landing with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James was expected to be the savior of the franchise. However, his teammates didn't see it that way. They felt that a kid that young couldn't come right in and be impactful in the NBA.

Not along after LeBron was drafted, members of the Cavaliers were asked their thoughts on him. Safe to say they weren't ready to just hand over the keys to a rookie that was just drafted out of high school.

"I don't really think you can bring in a high school player in and really think your team is just going to turn around like that. If he come, he can just hop on our bandwagon."

How did LeBron James perform as a rookie?

While members of the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't think LeBron James could make an impact at 19, he managed to prove them wrong. Not only did he perform well out of the gates, but he beat out players like Dwyane Wade and Carmleo Anthony for rookie of the year.

LeBron played 79 games in his first season and ended the year with averages of 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. 20 years later and the 2004 seasons remains the only year of his career that LeBron didn't make an All-Star team.

As for his impact to the team as a whole, LeBron ended up making a major differece. In 2003, the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a record of 17-65. During LeBron's rookie year, they more than doubled their win total.

It took just three years for LeBron to turn Cleveland into a playoff team. In 2006, they made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A year later, Cleveland found themselves in the NBA Finals, but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in four games.

While it may have took longer than expected, the hometown boy managed to deliever a championship to Cleveland. In 2016, LeBron and the Cavs made history as the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals when they beat the Golden State Warriors.

