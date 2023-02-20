When did Russell Westbrook and Paul George play together in NBA? How did the duo fare for Oklahoma City Thunder?

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are set to become teammates with the LA Clippers. According to a report Monday morning from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook is expected to sign with the Clippers once he reached a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook has been with the LA Lakers since the 2021-22 season. After a roller coaster of ups and downs, the Lakers decided to move on from Westbrook. But there's still optimism that the talented floor general has plenty left in the tank.

One of the reasons is the previous success while playing alongside superstar wing Paul George. This will be the second time that Westbrook and George have shared the court together as teammates. Their most previous stint included two years while the duo were teammates with the OKC Thunder.

After showing some serious promise, George was shockingly traded to the LA Clippers for a plethora of draft capital and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now that the two players have returned as teammates years later, some believe that the duo can once again flourish.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George back together as teammates

Russell Westbrook and Paul George during their time with the OKC Thunder

Russell Westbrook and Paul George had two extremely impressive seasons while playing together with the OKC Thunder. It looked as if the duo had the chance to carry the Thunder for the foreseeable future before George's trade to the LA Clippers.

Paul George spent a grand total of two seasons as a member of the Thunder, averaging 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He also shot 43.4%, including 39.2% from 3-point range, in those two seasons.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. https://t.co/OjZ0Mkuz5x

Westbrook was a machine during his final two seasons with the Thunder, averaging 24.2 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 10.5 apg with George as a teammate.

Time will tell if the two stars can bring back the "magic" that gave them so much success before. With superstar win Kawhi Leonard also in the mix, the LA Clippers will have plenty of excitement moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes