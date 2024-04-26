“When Sabonis grabbed my ankle”: Draymond Green claps back at critic calling him ”dirty bum” over Joel Embiid flagrant 

As the NBA world criticized Joel Embiid for a flagrant foul on Mitchell Robinson in Game 3, Warriors forward Draymond Green vouched for a foul call in the reigning NBA MVP's favor. The incident occurred after Embiid grabbed Robinson's leg after the latter went up for a dunk under the rim, and the former was on the floor after taking a hit.

It was a non-basketball play that saw Embiid issue a flagrant. Green had no comments on that, as he seemed more interested in a no-call against Embiid on a midrange attempt.

"Joel sells calls… I get it. But that no call on the middy was wild," Green tweeted.

As Green posted the tweet, a critic online called out the Warriors forward for not mentioning the flagrant foul on Embiid.

"but you have nothing to say about him grabbing mitchell robinsons legs in mid air? lmao f**king dirty bum," wrote @JN31802.

Draymond Green replied to the critic recounting when Kings center Domantas Sabonis seemingly committed a similar foul on him in the 2023 NBA Playoffs first round. However, that play was followed with Green stomping on Sabonis' chest and getting ejected. Sabonis, meanwhile, issued a tech.

Joel Embiid escapes ejection, draws Draymond Green parallels from fans

If there's anyone who has frequently dealt with being called "dirty" for non-basketball plays, it's Draymond Green. He has earned the reputation to an extent where Joel Embiid's controversial play during Game 3 of the 76ers-Knicks has the NBA world referencing Green to describe what the reigning MVP did.

"Draymond Green gave Joel Embiid a pep talk today, DIRTY A** PLAYER," wrote @BigKnickEnergy_

Embiid was also spotted kicking Robinson below the belt on a play. Green has been ejected numerous times for the same. @NBAMemes recounted one of those incidents with a like-for-like image and writing:

"Joel Embiid doing his best Draymond Green impersonation."

Meanwhile, @BlondedDynasty added Embiid and Green would be great fits on "Bad Boy Pistons":

"Embiid and Draymond on the same team, modern Bad Boys Pistons"

Green's reputation wasn't as solid before and worsened this year. Green served separate five-game and 12-game suspensions in a couple of weeks after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in November, which was followed by punching Jusuf Nurkic in the face in December.

Since then, Green has frequently complained about the officiating standards being different for him. He even got ejected for a verbal altercation with a referee in the first four minutes of a game.

Green clapped back at the critic regarding the Embiid situation for the same reason, insinuating the standards for him and other players are different.

