Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal is a celebrity and is widely popular, especially in the United States. But despite Shaq's fame, he got rejected by a girl on the dating app Tinder.

Shaq appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he narrated the details of the story when asked if he had ever been on Tinder. Shaq said:

"I signed up for Tinder. Put in my name. And, I tried to make a person meet me, but they didn't believe it was me. I was like it's me, it's Shaq. You know what she said, 'No you're not. Shaq would never be on this.' So, I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq said that he did please his case before he hit delete:

"She was hot too. I was like, 'I'm five minutes, just please meet me at Starbucks.' And, she's like, 'No! Stanger, Danger! Stanger, Danger! No!'"

Here is the video of Shaq discussing his Tinder misadventure at the 5:50 mark:

Shaquille O’Neal DM'd a girl on Instagram, and she revealed it to the public

Shaq DM's a girl on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal has retired from the NBA, and he is often seen performing as a DJ. Performing a DJ set in Arizona in 2017, Shaq was recorded and tagged in an Instagram story by a girl named Roxanne Watlington. Roxanne, at the time, was a student at Arizona State. Unfortunately for Shaq, he slid into her Insta DMs, and his texts were soon made public by Roxanne on Twitter.

Roxanne tagged Shaq with the caption saying:

"WTF Shaq???? I thought you played basketball?"

To this, Shaq responded:

"You thought wrong. I'm also police shhhh"

As their conversation continued, Roxanne continued to post on Twitter about it.

Their conversation quickly turned to Shaq asking why Roxanne had posted about their conversation on Twitter.

Roxanne responded by thanking Shaq for making her famous.

The incident caught a lot of eyes at the time, and it's fair to say that Roxanne's fame was rather short-lived.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault