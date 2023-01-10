Shaquille O'Neal can do it all. As a Hall of Famer, actor, DJ, investor, entrepreneur, and analyst, the NBA legend has become one of the most public figures in basketball history. From the time he broke his first backboard, O'Neal had the eyes of the world on him.

After a long and successful run in the NBA, O'Neal remained close to the game by taking up a big role with TNT on Inside the NBA. While his schedule keeps him pretty busy, he still makes time for The Big Podcast, which he hosts with Spice Adams and Nischelle Turner.

While the trio like to keep things as PG as possible most of the time, there was one episode last year that drew quite a bit of attention. In an episode titled 'The Big Bacon', the Hall of Famer was asked to play the 'Marry, Shag, Kill Game.' Shaquille O'Neal was forced to decide between Rihanna, Halle Berry, and Paula Patton.

While discussing a recent series of tracks that O'Neal sent to his co-hosts, it was brought up that Rihanna, Berry, and Patton were all name-dropped in a song. When Nischelle Turner asked him to play the 'marry, shag, kill' game with the three women, his response was legendary:

"You are really making me do this. Rihanna, I gotta marry. Halle, I gotta take on a date. I would never put Halle Berry and shag in the same sentence. I will never disrespect that woman. ... And then will have to dispose off Paula Patton."

Below you can listen to the remix of the song that Shaquille O'Neal and his co-hosts were talking about.

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel

Of course, Shaquille O'Neal is quite the accomplished DJ in his own right. After releasing his first album back in 1993, O'Neal then transitioned from dropping tight rhymes to making hot beats.

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

(Suggested Reading: LA Lakers set to workout DeMarcus Cousins)

As a DJ, Shaquille O'Neal has played some of the biggest stages in the world, including Lollapalooza, where he rocked the house back in 2019. While some may think his success is simply the result of his notoriety as an NBA player, O'Neal takes his music rather seriously.

His Super Bowl weekend 'Shaq's Fun House' shows have become iconic, and have allowed him to collaborate with some of the biggest names in music. He spoke in an interview with EDM.com back in February to discuss his transition from basketball to music.

"Athletes who want to be musicians don’t understand that you can't just use your platform to become successful. If the art you put out is wack, people will politely—or rudely—say, 'No thank you.'"

"For me, I realized that from the jump. I put myself in the studio with Redman, Erik Ermon, Al Skratch, Def Jef, and other legendary musicians and told them to teach me. It’s all about positioning yourself around the right people."

Below you can see footage from Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel tearing down the house back at Lollapalooza 2019.

(Suggested Reading: When Shaq suspected Phil Jackson was using drugs)

Poll : 0 votes