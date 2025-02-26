When Shaquille O'Neal reveals how iconic former Lakers GM lured him to LA while talking money    

Jerry West might be the most influential figure in LA Lakers' history. His impact on the organization went beyond what he did on the court for them. 'The Logo' also had a brief coaching stint with them before helping them win eight NBA championships as an executive.

Notably, he's also known for signing Shaquille O'Neal and trading for Kobe Bryant, a pairing that eventually led the team to three NBA championships.

In June 2019, in an appearance on FOX's "First Things First," Shaq revealed how West got him to sign with the Lakers, even though he offered him less money than he was looking for.

"He said, 'What's the number you're looking for? I said I'm looking for $150M, but I know I wasn't going to get $150M," Shaq said. (15:05).

Shaq was looking to get more money than Alonzo Mourning, who had signed a new deal worth $105 million that offseason. Even so, once West made him a counteroffer, he knew he had to take it.

"He said, I can't get you $150M, but I can get you this. I opened that thing up and said one, two, zero, zero... $120M. I said, Mr. West, I'm good," Shaq added. (15:20)

Jerry West knew how to get deals done

Jerry West knew that Shaq's pairing with Bryant could be an all-time great. He was also aware of Shaq's discontent with the Magic's offer.

The Magic were offering Shaq $80 million and were reticent about giving him $100 million, so West approached Shaq at the Olympics to try to one-up that offer:

"He [West] came and got me during the Olympics, and it was so smooth how he did it," O'Neal recalled on his podcast. "He said, 'You know I've talked to you before, and the Orlando Magic are offering you that; I'm going to offer you this. And I looked, and I said, '$98 million. I like that, Mr. West, but it's not enough because I understand business."

Jerry West wasn't going to take no for an answer. He kept pushing, and he got the player he coveted for his team.

Just like Mr. West envisioned, Shaq's pairing with Bryant was spectacular to watch, and it could've been the most dominant in NBA history if they had spent more time together.

