When Shaquille O'Neal stunned fans by slamming 7 foot WWE superstar 

As one of the most adored and dominant players in basketball history, Shaquille O'Neal has inscribed his name in the annals of the game's history. The NBA legend's influence on the court is undeniable with his four championships.

A 7-foot WWE superstar was slammed by Shaq in 2016, shocking the crowd. Wrestlemania 32 provided the world with a breathtaking display of entertainment. Shaq is renowned for his dominance on the court, but his influence goes beyond sports.

Recognizing his multifaceted abilities, Shaquille O'Neal ventured into various avenues outside of basketball. He showcased his musical talents by releasing rap songs, demonstrated his acting chops in movies and entertained audiences through comedy. His captivating, larger-than-life personality transformed him into a brilliant marketer and caught the attention of devotees worldwide.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the realm of professional wrestling, where crossovers and surprise appearances often generate excitement, Shaq made his mark. A lifelong fan of wrestling, he first appeared in 1994 to present the WCW title to the legendary Hulk Hogan. He joined WWE as a guest host of Monday Night Raw in 2009, which led to an epic showdown with WWE superstar The Big Show.

Shaquille O'Neal and Big Show slam Kane: The iconic wrestling moment that left fans in awe

When Shaq and The Big Show faced off, it was a clash of titans. Standing over 7 feet tall, Shaq's immense size dwarfed his opponent. The epic encounter between these two behemoths was aamazing. As they grabbed each other's throats, the tension in the arena reached its peak. With the help of Cryme Tyme, Shaq managed to knock The Big Show out of the ring, leaving fans in disbelief.

But the surprises didn't end there. In a subsequent event, Shaq found himself face-to-face with another wrestling giant, Kane. Ignoring the odds and the risk of taking on two mammoth opponents, Kane attempted to choke-slam both Shaq and The Big Show. However, the tables quickly turned as the massive athletes overpowered him, sending him crashing into the ring.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes



Were you left wanting more from the two giants or are you happy it was just a one-time confrontation?



#ThrowbackThursday



#TBT to WrestleMania 32 when @SHAQ entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and confronted @WWETheBigShow 4 years ago!Were you left wanting more from the two giants or are you happy it was just a one-time confrontation? #TBT to WrestleMania 32 when @SHAQ entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and confronted @WWETheBigShow 4 years ago!Were you left wanting more from the two giants or are you happy it was just a one-time confrontation?#ThrowbackThursdayhttps://t.co/OMVzygyXmI

It's not easy to move someone like Shaquille O'Neal, with his towering presence and raw strength. His size alone poses a daunting challenge for anyone looking to defeat him. In a battle royale scenario, trying to eliminate Shaq would be an uphill battle of epic proportions.

When Shaquille O'Neal stunned fans by slamming a 7-foot WWE superstar, he showcased his remarkable physicality and indomitable spirit. Beyond his basketball prowess, Shaq's charisma and versatility have made him a beloved figure in various entertainment realms.

His foray into the world of professional wrestling only solidified his status as a true legend, capable of astonishing feats that leave audiences in awe.

Poll : 0 votes