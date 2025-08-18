When did Shawn Bradley get paralyzed? Closer look at former NBA center's tragic history after viral Shaquille O'Neal meet-up

After enjoying a 12-year career in the NBA, Shawn Bradley's life took a shocking turn. Despite being the victim of a tragic accident, he's still managing to keep close ties to the sport he's loved his entire life.

Over the weekend, the Big3 League held its celebrity All-Star Game at American Airlines Arena in Texas. There were countless notable names in attendance, with Bradley being one of them.

While at the arena, the former Dallas Mavericks big man went viral for linking up with Shaquille O'Neal. Long after their respective playing days, the pair of centers were able to share a special moment together.

G @g_had13 Shaq and Shawn Bradley at the Big 3 in Dallas tonight

Shawn Bradley remains in a wheelchair after being left paralyzed from a bike accident that happened in January of 2021. While attempting to get around a parked car, he was struck from behind by a moving vehicle.

Following the accident, Bradley had to undergo surgery on his neck. To this day, he remains paralyzed from his chest down.

Although he was the victim of a horrific incident that left him physically impaired, Bradley is trying to use his situation for good. In recent years, he's become a major spokesperson for bike safety.

Looking back at Shawn Bradley's NBA career

Standing at 7-foot-6, Shawn Bradley was a menacing center prospect coming out of BYU. With the potential to be a high-level rim protector, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to draft him second overall back in 1993.

Though he hung around the league for over a decade, Bradley never fully lived up to the hype of being a top-two pick. His height allowed him to make an impact with his shot blocking, but his game didn't expand much outside of that.

Following brief stints with the Sixers and New Jersey Nets, Bradley found a long-term home with the Dallas Mavericks. He'd spend the last eight-and-a-half years of his career there, mainly serving in a bench role.

Statistically, Shawn Bradley's best campaign came in 1997. He appeared in 73 games for the Nets and Mavericks, posting some of the highest marks of his career. He nearly averaged a double-double with 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a night. On top of that, Bradley averaged a league-leading 3.4 blocks. This would go on to be the lone time in his career he'd take home the blocks championship.

At the age of 32, Bradley retired from the NBA after the 2005 season. He finished his career with averages of 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

