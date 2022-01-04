"When you have a squad like this, you just enjoy coming to work everyday" - Draymond Green praises teammates after Golden State Warriors beat Miami Heat

Draymond Green returned to action for the Golden State Warriors, making an immediate impact for the Dubs. He registered five points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and four blocked shots as the Golden State Warriors came up with an impressive 115-108 win at home against the Miami Heat.

This was Draymond Green's first game with the Golden State Warriors after being forced to sit out the last two contests since entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Speaking to NBA TV after the Golden State Warriors managed to get past the Miami Heat to retain their position at the top of the Western Conference standings, Draymond Green said:

"I'm just happy to be back man. I missed two games. Should have been three... And when you have a squad like this, you just enjoy coming to work every day. To not have that, it's bothersome. So just happy to be back in front of these fans with my guys."

NBA TV @NBATV



talks with "When you have a squad like this, you just enjoy coming to work every day." @Money23Green talks with @Dennis3DScott after Golden State's win. "When you have a squad like this, you just enjoy coming to work every day."@Money23Green talks with @Dennis3DScott after Golden State's win. https://t.co/F2QxsLNsty

Draymond Green had 10 assists in the first half for Golden State Warriors versus Miami

Draymond Green's effect on the Golden State Warriors was there for everyone to see. He had a game-high 13 assists as the Warriors tied their season-high of 39 assists from their previous game against Utah. Draymond Green, who dished out 10 assists in the first half against Miami, said of his playmaking role:

"I think I'm the leading playmaker for this team or Steph Curry makes all the plays for everybody. But as far as getting the guys involved, moving the ball around, that's my role on this team and also making sure Steph is getting the ball. That first Denver game that I missed, I saw a lack of that. Against Utah, it was great. I think we had 39 assists. The ball was humming. But that's who I am. I move the ball. I try to get guys involved. Guys were hitting shots tonight and it was working."

The Golden State Warriors are also expecting Klay Thompson to return for their next home game, which is against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9. With Thompson expected to play in that contest and Jordan Poole going off for 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting tonight versus Miami, the Golden State Warriors are looking more formidable than ever.

Draymond Green commented on the Warriors' depth, saying:

"That's the thing around here. The depth that we have man, some guys are not going to play. We've been kind of reeling with that these last few days. It's getting closer. These rotations are about to change. We have guys who have contributed all year, that's probably going to be out of the lineup. You hate to see it happen to guys, but, yeah, it's a beautiful problem to have. Klay is definitely really close. We're all excited about it. He's excited. You see his energy coming through here daily. He is humming. We are excited to get him back in. We're going to be a force to be reckon with."

Golden State Warriors @warriors 32 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-9 3FG



Jordan Poole provided a spark off the bench 💥 32 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-9 3FGJordan Poole provided a spark off the bench 💥 https://t.co/MK3hbAxdyG

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava