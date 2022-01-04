Watch: Fans cheer on as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green warm-up together, bringing back good old memories 

It's happening. It's happening. Golden State Warriors fans will soon be able to see Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the floor together. The three superstars took to the court for a warm-up together before the Warriors' Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat at Chase Center.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph, Klay, and Draymond all warming up at the same time.



Nature is healing 🥺 Steph, Klay, and Draymond all warming up at the same time. Nature is healing 🥺 https://t.co/yPnQYih38C

The three superstars are seen going through their pre-game routines in a video shared online. Steph Curry practices his free throws while Klay Thompson goes through a catch-and-shoot three-point routine. Draymond Green, meanwhile, was seen doing a ball-handling drill while wearing a black hoodie. Green has missed the Golden State Warriors' last few games because he had entered the league's health and safety protocols. He is available to the Warriors for their contest against Miami. Green is averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists this season. The Warriors went 1-1 in his absence.

Commenting on Green's return after he last played in the Christmas Day victory over the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said:

"Sometimes a little break, an unintended break, can be a positive. Can't wait to get him back."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Draymond's return: "Sometimes a little break, an unintended break, can be a positive. Can't wait to get him back." Steve Kerr on Draymond's return: "Sometimes a little break, an unintended break, can be a positive. Can't wait to get him back."

Golden State Warriors fans cheer for Klay Thompson as he stepped on to the court

Klay Thompson hasn't played for the Golden State Warriors since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He is expected to make his return on Sunday when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers after completing a two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans. One thing certain about his imminent return is the heightened excitement among fans who want to see Klay Thompson play competitive basketball again. That is why when he took to the court before the Golden State Warriors' contest against the Miami Heat, the fans gave Thompson a loud cheer.

95.7 The Game @957thegame The crowd cheering for Klay Thompson as he steps on the court to warm up 🙌 The crowd cheering for Klay Thompson as he steps on the court to warm up 🙌 https://t.co/xF600A1bSg

The 28-7 Golden State Warriors already hold the league's best record. With Klay Thompson returning to the Warriors' lineup, many expect them to win the 2022 NBA Finals. Remember, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were all part of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors team that posted an NBA all-time best regular season record of 73-9. The trio also won an NBA championship in 2015. Then, with Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 offseason, the three superstars won two more NBA championships in 2017 and 2018.

With all the good things going for them, this is perhaps why Steve Kerr said:

"This is a special season we have going."

Also Read Article Continues below

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr: "This is a special season we have going." Steve Kerr: "This is a special season we have going."

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra