"He shot over 50 percent" - Steph Curry gives estimate about Klay Thompson's shooting form in 12 scrimmage minutes from the other night

Steph Curry is excited about Klay Thompson's return to the NBA. Thompson, who hasn't played for the last 2.5 years because of injuries, is just days away from making a return to competitive basketball with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay had already taken part in a first-team scrimmage a few days ago where he played alongside Steph Curry. The scrimmage was held after the Golden State Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed because a number of Nuggets players had entered health and safety protocols.

After the Golden State Warriors trounced the Utah Jazz 123-116 on Saturday night, Klay Thompson's backcourt partner Steph Curry told the media that he saw Thompson make "a lot of shots" in the scrimmage. When asked to add a specific number to how many shots Thompson made, Steph Curry replied:

"I think I counted like 17 in 12 minutes... He shot over 50 percent."

When asked what it was like for Curry to play alongside Klay Thompson after such a long time, the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer replied:

"We talked about it a little bit. It's exciting. It's not about anything other than him getting back to playing basketball and that's what we are looking forward to. He's worked so hard and been through so much for 2.5 years. For him to have an opportunity to play basketball again and not rehabbing and just enjoying himself, enjoying basketball, you can see it in his face. He knows he's close and that's cool to watch."

Steph Curry agrees that the vibe around Klay Thompson feels good

General feedback as Klay Thompson gets ready to make a return to the NBA is that he is looking in good form. He knocked down as many as 24 successive corner triples before the Golden State Warriors' contest against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Steph Curry agreed in this context that the mood around his splash brother's return is indeed upbeat. Curry told the media:

"For sure. It will all work out the way it is supposed to. However many minutes he plays and however he feels over the first couple of games, I expect some good things to happen. It will happen the way it's supposed to. He shouldn't have to force anything. And again, it's just about him having fun being able to play. And when Klay's having fun and playing, good things happen."

Klay Thompson's return will provide a much-needed push for the league's best Golden State Warriors (28-7) to maintain their run of form.

