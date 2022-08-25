“When Steve Nash was there winning the MVP’s with Phoenix, it doesn’t translate deep into the playoffs” - NBA analyst says Mike D'Antoni was the ‘death of the two-way player’

Throughout his coaching career in the NBA, Mike D'Antoni has always been known as a pioneer. D'Antoni has been a revolutionary coach, and he was the brains behind the "Seven Seconds or Less" philosophy. That style of basketball was known for its speed and quick decision-making, as the goal of the team was to score as quickly as possible.

With that style of play, Mike D'Antoni went on to have great success as the coach of the Phoenix Suns. This resulted in the Suns having one of the quickest turnarounds, and the player to make everything happen was none other than current Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash. The Suns won 50 or more games in four straight seasons, while D'Antoni won the coach of the year award in 2005.

Mike D'Antoni is now an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets, after being hired ahead of last season. D'Antoni hasn't found himself as a head coach since the 2020 season, but he's still one of the top minds in the game.

Speaking recently on an episode of the "Odd Couple" show, analyst Chris Broussard said that he believes a team like the Nets need to give D'Antoni the chance to be in charge of the offense. NBA analyst Ephraim Salaam stressed caution, saying that he believes that D'Antoni was "the death of the two-way player."

Throughout the segment, the two talked about how while D'Antoni's system was sensational for scoring at high volumes, it became problematic in the playoffs.

"Mike D'Antoni was the death of the two-way player because now you have teams without them. That wasn't the case. ... Where you gotta play offense, you gotta play defense. He was like we don't have to play any. I don't care if anybody plays defense right we're gonna outscore them, we're gonna outshoot them.

"We'll shoot 60 3s, we'll shoot 70 3s whether they're going in or not. And what that style of basketball has shown, even when Steve Nash was there winning the MVPs with Phoenix, it doesn't translate deep into the playoffs because you gotta be able to get stops eventually."

Mike D'Antoni continues to wait for next head coaching chance

NBA coach Mike D'Antoni continues to wait for his next head coaching opportunity.

There's no doubt that Mike D'Antoni had a massive impact on how the game of basketball is played currently. While orchestrating the philosophy of "Seven Seconds or Less," the Phoenix Suns continued to be one of the most dangerous offensive forces in the NBA.

That same success translated later when it came to the Houston Rockets. D'Antoni took over and gave a serious jolt to the career of former Rockets superstar James Harden.

With the NBA continuing to get faster and with more desire to shoot 3-pointers, it wouldn't be a surprise to see D'Antoni get another head coaching opportunity in the near future. There's no denying that the legendary coach has the resume to get results, although D'Antoni is yet to take a team to the promised land.

