"When it's taken away from you ... and you get an opportunity to come back to it, you appreciate it" - Paul George reacts to John Wall's return to action

Former All-Star guard John Wall has been making a strong first impression with the LA Clippers.

He put in another strong display during the team’s 119-117 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (Oct. 9). Wall finished with a game-high 20 points in just under 20 minutes of action. He also had a couple of noteworthy highlight plays, including a spin-move layup and a behind-the-back layup.

After the game, Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly shared a clip of Wall's teammate and fellow All-Star Paul George reacting to his impressive display. George noted that Wall is happy and making the most of his opportunity after years of dealing with injuries.

“You see somebody that's happy, enjoying the game. When it's taken away from you and you don't know where you're gonna go from there and you get an opportunity to come back to it, you appreciate it,” George said.

John Wall has only played a total of 40 games since the end of the 2018-2019 season. This includes missing the entire 2019-2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Wall also sat out all of last season after not wanting to play a minimal role for the rebuilding Houston Rockets. He finally received a buyout from the Rockets this summer.

Having signed with the LA Clippers on a two-year, $13.2 million deal this offseason, Wall is finally healthy and ready to compete for a contender.

Expectations for John Wall on the LA Clippers

John Wall at LA Clippers Media Day

John Wall may be a five-time All-Star, but he won’t be expected to play like a star for the LA Clippers. Instead, he will likely take on a more complementary role alongside the team’s two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Back when Wall first signed with the Clippers, head coach Tyronn Lue spoke about his expectations for Wall in an interview with Tomer Azarly.

“He’s just a great addition for us. I think a guy who can push the pace, get guys easy shots, get downhill, attack, get to the free throw line. I think him and Reggie [Jackson] complement each other a lot. Just both of them being able to do different things,” Lue said.

The Clippers’ roster is built for a fast-paced style of play as they have many versatile two-way wings that can operate in multiple positions. If Wall can use his speed and playmaking abilities to help the team push the pace, it could take the LA’s offense to another level.

