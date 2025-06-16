"When she tells me to get ready for baby #5" - Giannis Antetokounmpo drops wild reaction to his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger

Amid questions about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying his offseason with his family. Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, welcomed their daughter, Aria Capri, last month, but it seems like "The Greek Freak" is ready for another.

In a wild TikTok post on Saturday, Antetokounmpo dropped a short reel of himself looking pretty happy and ready for some action. The Bucks superstar hilariously showed what his reaction would be once Riddlesprigger is prepared to have another baby.

"When she tells me to get ready for baby #5," Antetokounmpo wrote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be taking his nickname "The Greek Freak" on another level, though it's not the first time he was wilding about his wife. Antetokounmpo has always been affectionate about Mariah Riddlesprigger, who has been with him since 2014.

The couple has four children, two sons and two daughters. Their first son, Liam, was born in February 2020, and their second son, named Maverick, was born in August 2021. They had their first daughter, Eva, in September 2023, with Aria Capri arriving in May.

Riddlesprigger was pregnant with Aria when she got married to Antetokounmpo last September in a private resort near the town of Pylos in Messinia, Greece.

Fans are loving Antetokounmpo's offseason, though some are continuing to recruit him amid rumors about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been linked to a potential trade, with the Bucks likely missing Damian Lillard for the entirety of next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee for now

Giannis Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee for now. (Photo: IMAGN)

Milwaukee Bucks fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now, with ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst reporting on "Get Up" last week that Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning on staying put. Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks since 2013, leading them to an NBA championship in 2021.

"There's not gonna be a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the short-term future," Windhorst said. "The league has come to terms with the realization that the Bucks are gonna keep him and Giannis is not gonna ask for a trade."

Windhorst cautioned that Antetokounmpo could just be observing the offseason and will make a more concrete decision after the draft, as well as free agency. The two-time MVP is not the only player linked to a huge trade, with Kevin Durant being the hottest name in the market at the moment.

