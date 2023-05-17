When did Tim Duncan get drafted? Finding out more about the Spurs legend

Most would agree that the most important draft selection in the San Antonio Spurs' franchise history came when they selected Tim Duncan No. 1 in the 1997 NBA draft.

Duncan was the consensus No. 1 prospect in 1997, making it a very easy decision for San Antonio to select him. The selection incredibly altered the course of the Spurs' franchise for the next two decades.

After finishing second in the Western Conference (59-23) in the 1995-96 season, San Antonio fell off big time in the 1996-97 season. Spurs legend David Robinson only played six games due to injury as they finished the year 13th in the West (20-62) before landing the opportunity to draft Duncan.

Duncan immediately lived up to expectations in his rookie season (1997-98 season). Alongside Robinson, he formed a dominant “Twin Towers” duo.

Duncan finished his rookie season with numerous accolades, including an All-Star selection, an All-NBA First Team selection and an All-Defensive Second Team selection. In addition, he was the near-consensus Rookie of the Year and finished fifth in MVP voting.

Duncan averaged 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game on 54.9% shooting over 82 games as a rookie. He also helped lead the Spurs back to the playoffs (56-26, fifth in the West) where they lost in five games to the Utah Jazz in the second round.

Speaking of his star rookie teammate's potential, Robinson said Duncan was the real deal.

"He's the real thing," Robinson said. "I'm proud of his attitude and effort. He gives all the extra effort and work and wants to become a better player."

Tim Duncan’s career accolades

Tim Duncan played 19 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs before retiring in 2016. He finished his career widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history and arguably the greatest power forward of all time.

During his time in San Antonio, Duncan won five NBA titles, three finals MVPs and two MVPs. He was also a 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA Team member, and 15-time All-Defensive Team member, among other accolades.

Duncan averaged 19.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.2 bpg on 50.6% shooting over 19 seasons.

Upon his retirement in 2016, he spoke about how satisfied he was with his legendary career.

"It was amazing," Duncan said.

"Not something I could have scripted. I can probably still play, but when it’s time, it’s time. And it’s time."

