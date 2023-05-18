“When my time comes, I’ll kill” – Scoot Henderson on odds to join Damian Lillard

Aside from Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson could turn things around for any NBA franchise that drafts him on June 22. After Tuesday night's draft lottery was revealed, many have started to speculate on the destinations of one of the top prospects.

The San Antonio Spurs rejoiced after snaring the top pick in the draft landed right on their doorstep, giving them the chance to select Wemby. That leads to the question: Which team will choose Henderson?

Scoot was aked about potenially playing with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Optimistic, the talented guard thinks that he had what it takes to play alongside the seven-time All-Star.

"I think I’d work out over there as well," Henderson said. "I don’t have to be ball-dominant. When my time comes, I’ll kill."

Despite the energy surrounding Wemby, Henderson still remains confident that he has what it takes to be the top pick.

"I think I have the ability to go No. 1. ... I believe in myself as any competitor should," Henderson said.

Following the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets have the second pick. Charlotte probably won't be select Henderson as the Hornets already have a young star guard in LaMelo Ball, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. The third pick goes to the Portland Trail Blazers, who are trying to build a championship roster around Lillard.

With Dame turning 33 in July, the Blazers could select Henderson to start developing his fit and talent on the team.

However, that could create a problem with their guard rotations. Portland still has Anfernee Simons, who has taken over the shooting guard role. The Blazers could create room for Scoot if they decide to move on from Lillard and finally trade him.

The Hornets could create a deadly backcourt with Scoot Henderson

Although the Hornets seem locked in on giving the keys to LaMelo Ball, their franchise's future could change if they decide to take Scoot Henderson. Adding the high-flying guard could boost their backcourt strength.

Ball is already an elite facilitator, and pairing him with Henderson could make the team have a better chance at pushing the pace on the offensive end. LaMelo is more effective in the open floor and throwing lobs to cutting teammates. Scoot's athleticism could open new possibilities for the All-Star point guard and the rest of the team.

Plus, it wouldn't hurt to have two playmakers on the floor at the same time. It would be tough for any defense to stop the two youngsters.

