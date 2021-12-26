“When you watch the game you see his value” - Chiney Ogwumike believes Draymond Green's contribution goes beyond just stats

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been tipped to win the Defensive Player of the Year. The 31-year power forward has had an amazing season so far marshalling the Warriors' tight defense.

On the NBA Today show on ESPN, Chiney Ogwumike had nothing but praise for Green. She stated that he is responsible for the Warriors' amazing defense and thus will be her favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year despite her frequent praise of Rudy Gobert.

"I know I've given love to Rudy Gobert over the course of the show. But yes, Draymond Green, absolutely is the my Defensive Player of the Year. The Warriors are first in defensive efficiency, defensive rating, whatever defensive category you love to summarize defense...''

She also went on to add that although the Warriors don't have a recognized shot-blocker on the team, their defense is built on a collective input, led by Draymond Green.

This team does not necessarily have a rim protector.... This team has done it by committee and who's the head of that. That's Draymond Green!"

Ogwumike also commended his tenacity to push himself and those around him to get the best out of the team as a whole. Despite the fact that on paper his stats don't jump out at you, his impact on the game certainly passes the eye test which cannot be taken for granted.

"I know his numbers don't jump out. But that goes out the window with Draymond Green. When you watch the game you see his value. How he holds everyone accountable, how he never quits on players, how he pushes the tempo. How he contests shots even though he's 6"5."

How has Draymond Green fared in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Warriors defeated the Suns 116-107.

The Golden State Warriors have the best defensive rating in the league, registering a defensive rating of 101.8%. Green has had a huge role to play in that coming to fruition under his defensive stewardship.

Although Draymond Green ranks second in the league for defensive win shares, with Rudy Gobert in first, the former leads the league in defensive rating, recording a 98.4. He also leads the league in defensive box plus/minus.

The 3-time All-Star was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and is on track to clinch the 2021 trophy. Having won the NBA title thrice, the Warriors will call on Draymond Green to guide the team defensively to yet another championship. In 30 games played this season, he averages 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

